Quietly having his best season, Dean Lowry could be difference-maker for Packers in playoffs

And then there’s Lowry, the sixth-year defensive end who during the regular season set career highs in sacks (five) and quarterback pressures (42, according to Pro Football Focus) during the best season of his career.

Even when head coach Matt LaFleur talks him up publicly — “He always gives great effort and does his responsibility,” LaFleur said last week — it sounds like faint praise, until you realize that LaFleur was exasperated after last Sunday’s loss at Detroit because defensive players were not doing their “1/11th,” weren’t “owning their roles” or “disciplined” and went “outside the scheme” too often against the Lions.

“I think at the end of the day, when you find out who you are as a person and a player, and you buy into that, all of a sudden you start to excel. And I think he’s done that,” defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery said of Lowry. “I think he realizes, ‘Hey, this is who I am, this is how I can affect the quarterback.’ And that’s not being a guy running around people. It’s him being a hard hat, knock people back, high-effort, high-energy, violent player. And I think he’s really bought into that.