Quietly having his best season, Dean Lowry could be difference-maker for Packers in playoffs

GREEN BAY — Is there a more unsung hero of the Green Bay Packers’ season than Dean Lowry?
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is on the cusp of his fourth career NFL MVP award and second in a row. Wide receiver Davante Adams set the single-season franchise record for receptions and receiving yards and is sure-fire to be named first-team All-Pro for the second straight year. Running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon have been productive on the field (2,306 combined all-purpose yards and 17 total touchdowns) and drawn attention for their off-the-field endeavors, too (Jones is the Packers’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee; Dillon has become the unofficial Door County tourism czar). And defensive tackle Kenny Clark has finally been acknowledged as one of the NFL’s best interior linemen, getting his second Pro Bowl nod.
Meanwhile, the Packers’ out-of-nowhere season-savers have gotten ample pub throughout the season, from inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (who has gone from being on the street in June to the cornerstone of the defense), to cornerback Rasul Douglas (who’s on his sixth team in two years but has been deemed a “star” by Rodgers and Adams for his playmaking), to third-string left tackle Yosh Nijman (who masterfully protected Rodgers’ blind side while David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins were sidelined by knee injuries).
And then there’s Lowry, the sixth-year defensive end who during the regular season set career highs in sacks (five) and quarterback pressures (42, according to Pro Football Focus) during the best season of his career.
Even when head coach Matt LaFleur talks him up publicly — “He always gives great effort and does his responsibility,” LaFleur said last week — it sounds like faint praise, until you realize that LaFleur was exasperated after last Sunday’s loss at Detroit because defensive players were not doing their “1/11th,” weren’t “owning their roles” or “disciplined” and went “outside the scheme” too often against the Lions.
“I think at the end of the day, when you find out who you are as a person and a player, and you buy into that, all of a sudden you start to excel. And I think he’s done that,” defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery said of Lowry. “I think he realizes, ‘Hey, this is who I am, this is how I can affect the quarterback.’ And that’s not being a guy running around people. It’s him being a hard hat, knock people back, high-effort, high-energy, violent player. And I think he’s really bought into that.
“He’s always been solid in the run, and he’s always been able to affect the quarterback. It’s just, one, he’s getting the opportunities now with some of the guys not being out there, and he’s taken advantage of them. (I’m) proud of what he’s doing. He’s got to continue to be consistent game in and game out, and for the most part, he’s done that.”
Although the 6-foot-6, 296-pound Lowry has missed only one game in his career (as a rookie in 2016) and is one of only two players who has started all 49 of the Packers’ regular-season games the past three years, he didn’t play well early in the 2020 season — “I would say we didn’t have the greatest start last year,” Montgomery acknowledged during training camp — following a down year in 2019, when failed to record a sack and was slowed by injuries.
But he played better as last season went on, and while there were some who thought he might be a salary-cap casualty given the Packers’ difficult cap situation during the offseason, the team instead converted $3.11 million of his $4.1 million base salary for this season into a signing bonus, creating nearly $2.5 million in cap space and keeping him on the roster for another year.
In return, Lowry has rediscovered the strengths of his game and reestablished himself as an important — if under-the-radar — starter on defense.
“I think this year is the most physical I’ve played, starting from early on in the season until now,” Lowry explained. “The big thing is just consistency and bringing it each and every week. And after a good game or not so good game, hitting the reset button and taking it week-by-week.”
Asked if this has been his best season, Lowry smiled, perhaps a little surprised someone had noticed.
“Yeah, I would say so,” he replied. “I think I’ve always been a solid player in the run game, but this year, I think having more opportunities in pass rush, I’ve gotten more chances to be out there in certain third-down situations or just opportunities to get after the quarterback, and I’ve been able to have a few sacks this year and (more) pressures.
“(I’m) just being more physical, not worrying about different things, chasing stats. If I go into each game and I win my matchup and I’m as physical as I want to be, usually good things happen.”