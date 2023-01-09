Quay Walker apologizes to teammates, Lions doctor he shoved: ‘Very stupid and dumb’

GREEN BAY — Plenty of Green Bay Packers players have stepped in front of reporters inside the locker room and apologized for myriad misdeeds over the past three decades.

How convincing or authentic those various mea culpas came off varied. Some sounded rehearsed. Others gave off a vibe of a player who didn’t think he had anything to apologize for in the first place. Still others simply seemed apologetic but nervous or uncomfortable with the setting.

So give Packers rookie inside linebacker Quay Walker this much: When he strode into the locker room Monday as his teammates cleaned out their lockers following their season-ending 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field, he was intent on taking actual responsibility for getting himself ejected from the game for shoving Lions team physician T. Sean Lynch as Lynch tried to attend to injured running back D’Andre Swift.

Calling it “a selfish act,” “very stupid and dumb” and “immature,” Walker made no excuses for his actions and said he’d spoken with Lynch earlier in the day to apologize to him.

Walker also apologized to his teammates, coach Matt LaFleur, general manager Brian Gutekunst and the team’s fans for what marked his second ejection of the season for inexplicably pushing someone.

Walker was also ejected from the Packers’ Oct. 30 loss at Buffalo for shoving Bills practice-squad tight end Zach Davidson after winding up in the Buffalo bench area following a sideline tackle.

“(I’ve) made the same mistake twice. I just always seem to overreact at times and I did it again last night,” Walker said Monday. “Right after I did it, I asked myself, ‘Why did I just do that?’

“Just got to work on controlling my emotions. It’s just a fault that I have. I’m human, just like everybody else. I make mistakes; this just happens to be one that I made twice. But just got to learn from them.

“I just pray everybody forgives me. I’m just like everybody else. I don’t want anybody to feel sorry for me for what I did. I’m owning up to it. Wrong is wrong, right is right — and I was wrong in that situation. And that’s all.”

LaFleur acknowledged Monday evening that not only did Walker act inappropriately but the team’s other rookie first-round pick from Georgia, defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, bumped Lynch after Walker’s push.

“I think he’s done as good as you possibly can do in terms of being remorseful, and I think it’s genuine,” LaFleur said of Walker, whom he also said is not “a malicious person” but must “channel his emotions” better. “Hopefully, this is a great lesson for everybody involved here that that will not be tolerated. That will never happen here again. That’s got to be something that everybody learns from.”

Bakhtiar

i expects to be back

Having endured three knee surgeries since tearing the ACL in his left knee during a Dec. 31, 2020, practice — and having added in an emergency appendectomy to his medical chart last month — David Bakhtiari is looking forward to a surgery-free offseason of training instead of rehabilitating.

He’s also not planning on going anywhere next season — not into retirement and not to another team, if he has any say in the matter.

Bakhtiari, who is set to count $29.1 million against the Packers’ salary cap in 2023 and $33.1 million in 2024, has a $9.5 million roster bonus that’s due on the third day of the league year in March, meaning Gutekunst will have to decide by then whether he wants to move on from him and save roughly $6 million in cap room or restructure his deal to keep him on the roster at a lower number for next season.

The 31-year-old Bakhtiari didn’t debut until Week 3 this season, missed significant practice time and game time with complications related to his knee and then was sidelined after his Dec. 2 appendectomy.

But when he played, he played like the five-time All-Pro he is, not allowing a single sack according to Pro Football Focus.

“I still have a lot to play for,” Bakhtiari said. “I have things that I want to do both collectively for the club and personally for myself. But I understand it is, No. 1, at the end of the day, a business.

“I have nothing but the utmost respect for Gutey. He’s been nothing but great to me since the moment I walked in these doors since 2013. If we do cross the negative bridge (and) we have a conversation and that happens, that’s life.

“I don’t expect that but, on the same end, I totally respect what happens.”

Jones acknowledges uncertainty

Running back Aaron Jones, who set a career high for rushing yards in a single season (1,121), was more concerned with the costly fumble he lost in Sunday night’s loss than he was about his uncertain future with the team.

“Control the controllables. Control what I can control. That’s what I’ve always been taught,” said Jones, who is set to be paid a $7 million roster bonus in March and a total of $16M next season. “I’d love to be here, so hopefully they feel the same way about me.”

As for the fumble, which happened at Detroit’s 24-yard line at the end of a late second-quarter catch-and-run by Jones, it likely cost the Packers at least three points. Instead of taking a 12-3 lead into halftime, the turnover led to a Michael Badgley first goal to end the half, pulling the Lions to within 9-6.

“I was just trying to make a play,” Jones said. “(I’ve) just got to be better in that situation. (We) can’t have that. It’s tough, but I’ll be better next year, better ball security, all around, not just ball security, my game as a whole will be better next year.”