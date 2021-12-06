Quarterback quandary: Packers place Jordan Love on COVID-19 list; practice squad QB Kurt Benkert may get first-team practice reps

GREEN BAY — Jordan Love has spent the better part of the last month doing his best Aaron Rodgers impression during practice, running the Green Bay Packers first-team offense with Rodgers trying to speed the healing of his fractured pinkie toe by not taking snaps in practice.

But if Rodgers’ toe didn’t heal enough during the bye week to allow him to do more in practice this week in preparation for Sunday night’s matchup with the Chicago Bears, then someone else will have to play the role of the reigning NFL MVP after the Packers placed Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

The 23-year-old Love managed to avoid contracting COVID-19 last month, when both Rodgers and third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert tested positive for the virus a couple of days apart. Love told reporters in the wake of those positive tests he is vaccinated, which allowed him to avoid being deemed a high-risk close contact. Otherwise, he also would have missed the team’s Nov. 7 game at Kansas City, and veteran Blake Bortles — signed off of a golf course after being out of football following his training camp release — likely would have had to start against the Chiefs.