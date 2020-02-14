QB Shuffle: Derek Carr, Tom Brady probably aren't going anywhere, but others will be

Potential unrestricted free agents

Drew Brees

Similar to Brady in that Brees is near the end of the line and has built a Hall of Fame career under a system of football created by Sean Payton in New Orleans. I suppose he could move on from that system like Joe Montana did going from the 49ers to the Chiefs, but that's not the way to bet. More likely, the unrestricted free agent finishes his career with the Saints. He even said as much on Jan. 24: "I'll always be a Saint."

Team to watch: L.A. Chargers (see above). Plus, Brees would be returning to the franchise where he started his career.

Dak Prescott

All indications are the Cowboys are going to use the franchise tag if necessary and have no intention of allowing Prescott out the door as an unrestricted free agent. But Jerry Jones will have to swallow hard to pay Prescott a salary commensurate with the Russell Wilson-Aaron Rodgers realm. Prescott has always had a great line and a feature back in Ezekiel Elliott and there's no guarantee he'd as good somewhere else.

Team to watch: Chicago. The Bears have to realize by now Mitchell Trubisky was a huge mistake.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ryan Tannehill