Projecting the Packers 53-man roster ahead of the final preseason game

GREEN BAY — The good news, as far as Brian Gutekunst is concerned, is that the NFL is keeping the expanded 16-man practice squads it had during COVID-19. Necessity may be the mother of invention, but it’s also giving general managers league-wide a chance to bring more developmental players back into the fold — if they clear waivers, of course.

So while the Green Bay Packers GM will have some challenging calls to make between the end of Thursday night’s preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium and Tuesday’s deadline to be at the NFL-mandated 53-man roster limit, the Packers won’t be bidding farewell to most of the players he cuts.

Their releases will have more of a see-ya-later vibe instead, since the Packers will almost certainly fill the vast majority of their 16 practice-squad spots with players they’re already familiar with, creating essentially a 69-man roster instead of 53.

On top of that, the NFL has enacted new rules similar to those used during COVID-19, where players will be able to be elevated from the practice squad temporarily for games and then returned to the squad. Pre-pandemic, if a team promoted someone from the 10-player practice squad to the 53-man roster, the team had to release him and have him pass through waivers unclaimed by the other 31 teams before it could return him to the practice squad.

As a result, Gutekunst will have more flexibility with his roster, and he said very clearly that it will influence his decisions on players in the coming days.

“We’ve talked a lot about it as we’ve gone into this camp — just trying to keep the 53 best players, not just certain numbers at positions,” Gutekunst explained. “Because I think the ability to elevate practice squad players maybe allows you a little bit more flexibility than it has in the past where you’d say, ‘I have to have this number at every position.’ Maybe that’s not the case as much anymore. Maybe we’re going to be able to be a little bit more flexible with our numbers, whether they’re on the 53 or the 16.

“Between the 53 and the 69 and then the 48 guys that dress on game day, I think you’ve got to look at it a lot of different ways. Obviously, the 48 guys that walk out there on the field every Sunday, that’s the most important. … It’s not as flexible as it was with COVID, which we’d love to keep that as personnel guys. But there’s much more flexibility than there’s been in the past.”

With that in mind, here’s a position-by-position look at where the roster stands entering the preseason finale in Kansas City.