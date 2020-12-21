Pro Bowl bound: Seven Packers picked — with one stunning snub — for NFL all-star game (which won’t actually be played)

“Once you start getting that recognition, you can start thinking about him as a (Pro Football) Hall of Famer,” Rodgers said of Bakhtiari. “If he can have another four or five seasons like he’s been having, in my mind, there’s no reason he shouldn’t be in the Hall. It’d just be a tribute to the way he plays. He’s such a rock over there. We’ve had some great ones over the years, I’ve seen some great ones on the field, and it’s hard to think of guys who are better for longer than Dave.”

Adams made his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl team — making him first Packers wide receiver to go to four straight Pro Bowls since Pro Football Hall of Famer James Lofton went to six in a row from 1980 through ’85 — and was selected as a starter for the first time. Adams enters Sunday having caught 98 passes for 1,186 yards and 14 touchdowns.