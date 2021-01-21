Preparing to start fifth NFC title game, Aaron Rodgers feels ‘no more pressure than usual’

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers has been here before. Four times before, in fact, as the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback. And, he admitted on Wednesday afternoon, he’s not sure how many more of them lurk in his football future.
And that is OK with the 37-year-old, soon-to-be three-time NFL MVP. He plans to make the most of this opportunity — on Sunday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lambeau Field, with a berth in Super Bowl LV hanging in the balance — and live in the moment, just as he has all year long.
“I’m always just trying to stay present — especially this year as much as anything — and enjoy the moments. I hope there’s more opportunities, but I don’t know. I really don’t,” said Rodgers, who beat the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in the 2010 NFC Championship Game en route to the Super Bowl XLV title before losing conference title games in 2014 (at Seattle), 2016 (at Atlanta) and 2019 (at San Francisco). “That stuff is out of my control.
“My future is a beautiful mystery. I think. The present is such a gift to be able to stay in the moment and to have gratitude for being in this situation again — and being with the guys and having fans in our stadium and maybe snow in an NFC Championship Game. I’m going to enjoy these moments for sure, and just not worry about what happens down the line.”
In a year that began with general manager Brian Gutekunst trading up in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft to take Rodgers’ heir apparent, Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, with the 26th overall pick — and Rodgers acknowledging the likelihood of him finishing his career with the Packers had diminished as a result — the quarterback has put together arguably the best season of his 13 years as a starter.
In the regular season, he completed a career-high 70.7% of his passes, threw for an NFL-leading and career-most 48 touchdowns and finished the regular season with a 121.5 passer rating, second only to his NFL single-season record rating of 122.5 in 2011, when he won his first MVP.
In last Saturday’s 32-18 NFC Divisional playoff win over the Los Angeles Rams, Rodgers went 23 for 36 for 296 yards with two touchdown passes and a TD run for a 108.1 rating.
Now, he’ll square off with another future Pro Football Hall of Famer in Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, a matchup that marks just the fourth time the two have faced each other as starters. Brady, of course, won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, leading most football fans to deem him to be the greatest of all time.
But to hear Packers All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams tell it, those championships — rightly or wrongly — have become a measurement of a quarterback’s greatness, regardless of what other players, coaches or moments factor into a team’s ability to win it all
“It’s a tough thing. You look at Brady — and everybody wants to make that comparison forever — but it’s basically turned into a quarterback stat, Super Bowls,” Adams said. “If that’s what it’s going to be, then we’re going to put as much as we can on ourselves to try to help (Rodgers) get there and, ultimately, relieve him of the Super Bowls being a thing that hinder him from being the ‘GOAT.’
“In my mind, he’s the ‘GOAT,’ regardless of how many Super Bowls are won.”
Adams is one of four players — Rodgers, kicker Mason Crosby and center Corey Linsley are the others — to have played on the teams that lost the 2014, 2016 and 2019 conference title games, as Linsley and Adams were rookies that year. Meanwhile, Rodgers and Crosby are the only Super Bowl-winning player from the 2010 team. (Unless, as expected, the Packers come to terms with veteran cornerback Tramon Williams, who was cut by the Baltimore Ravens and visited the Packers Wednesday.)
“Yeah, we’ve been here a few times, and obviously been unsuccessful in our attempts,” Linsley said. “Aaron is the guy that’s sealed the deal. He’s the guy with the ring on his finger. And again, one of the few guys left on this team that have done that. He knows what it takes; we all know what it’s going to take to get where we want to go and accomplish what we want to accomplish.
“It’s going to take an outstanding effort this week, it’s going to take our A game, because these guys are an extremely talented team. And obviously they’re led by another quarterback that’s won Super Bowls throughout his career.”
Asked if he feels additional pressure to get back to the Super Bowl a decade after he last made it, Rodgers replied: “No more pressure than usual. I think a lot of times the storylines, pressure and those kinds of comments are good stuff for (the media) to write about, but I think it starts with the mentality and focus. Obviously, I put pressure on myself to perform every single week.
“I think there’s a lot to be said for being able to harness that pressure and fear of failure and focus into a real positive. That’s something you learn over the years. But I don’t feel any extra pressure going into this one.”
What he does feel is an appreciation for just how difficult it is to get to this point, even with the Packers having now played in more NFC title games over the past 11 years (five) than any other conference team. (San Francisco is next with four appearances since 2010, followed by Seattle and Atlanta with two each.)
If the Packers do win on Sunday and send Rodgers back to the Super Bowl, it would happen nine seasons removed from his previous trip — the longest such gap of any quarterback in NFL history.
“In the moment, after you win it, you’re thinking, ‘Shoot, we’ll be right back next year.’ And we went 15-1, we won 19 games in a row, which was amazing, and then had a one-and-done in the playoffs,” Rodgers said. “We’ve had some good teams along the way. I mean, we’ve been to the NFC Championship now four (more) times, so we’ve had consistent success in the playoffs. But we haven’t gotten over that hump.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity again to be leading these guys, to have played the way I want to play, to be called upon for a greater leadership role. Those things are really, really important to me. But all that other stuff is stuff that I’m just not going to focus on. Because to me, it is a beautiful mystery what happens down the line. And right now, I’m just going to enjoy the present.”
Extra points
The Packers made no official announcement of their plans to add Williams, who played for the team from 2007 through 2014 and again in 2018 and 2019. He went unsigned in free agency and spent most of the season out of football before joining the Ravens on Nov. 10. Williams played 191 snaps in seven regular-season games for the Ravens, then played 12 snaps in the AFC divisional playoff loss to Buffalo last Saturday before being released. … The Packers also designated three injured reserve players — inside linebacker James Burgess (hamstring), cornerback Kabion Ento (foot) and cornerback Parry Nickerson (hamstring) — for return from IR. Burgess, Ento and Nickerson can begin practicing with the team as a result. … Running back AJ Dillon (quadriceps) and defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (concussion) both practiced on a limited basis during the Packers’ jog-through practice Wednesday, meaning no one on the active roster missed practice. Crosby (shoulder) and inside linebacker Krys Barnes (thumb), both of whom were injured against the Rams, were limited in practice as well.
