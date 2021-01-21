Preparing to start fifth NFC title game, Aaron Rodgers feels ‘no more pressure than usual’

“I think there’s a lot to be said for being able to harness that pressure and fear of failure and focus into a real positive. That’s something you learn over the years. But I don’t feel any extra pressure going into this one.”

What he does feel is an appreciation for just how difficult it is to get to this point, even with the Packers having now played in more NFC title games over the past 11 years (five) than any other conference team. (San Francisco is next with four appearances since 2010, followed by Seattle and Atlanta with two each.)

If the Packers do win on Sunday and send Rodgers back to the Super Bowl, it would happen nine seasons removed from his previous trip — the longest such gap of any quarterback in NFL history.

“In the moment, after you win it, you’re thinking, ‘Shoot, we’ll be right back next year.’ And we went 15-1, we won 19 games in a row, which was amazing, and then had a one-and-done in the playoffs,” Rodgers said. “We’ve had some good teams along the way. I mean, we’ve been to the NFC Championship now four (more) times, so we’ve had consistent success in the playoffs. But we haven’t gotten over that hump.