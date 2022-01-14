Prelude to an MVP? Aaron Rodgers named first-team All-Pro, one of three Packers to make first team

Interviews on tap

“To be able to have all that preparation work that I had done for Atlanta, now (I can) re-evaluate everything, have the nuts and bolts of it, the foundation of it done and being able to tweak it and feel more comfortable in what you're saying and what you believe in,” Hackett said. “You’re talking to people, it’s not really as much Xs and Os as people would think. It’s more just about the kind of the person you are, how you would lead the team, how you would handle the team and it’s been a great experience here because how we do it here is how I want to do it. So it’s kind of been on-the-job training since I got here with Matt.”