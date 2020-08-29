Practice at Lambeau a dress rehearsal that will be ‘closest opportunity to a game-like experience’

Extra points

For the second straight day, LaFleur was less than thrilled with practice, as rookie running back AJ Dillon fumbled a toss and there was a botched quarterback-center exchange between Tim Boyle and Jake Hanson. “You know, I don’t think it was up to our standards. Certainly, that’s what I talked to the guys about,” LaFleur said afterward. “Every time we step on that field, we’ve got to have that urgency, we’ve got to have attention to detail. It starts with me, it starts with our coaches and it trickles to our players. We’re all going to be accountable to one another. When it’s not good enough, you can’t be afraid to let everybody know.” … Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who missed all of last season because of ankle surgery, did not practice. The team did not disclose the nature of his injury. … Also not practicing were safety Raven Greene, cornerbacks Kabion Ento and Will Sunderland, linebacker Randy Ramsey and defensive linemen Montravius Adams and Treyvon Hester. … Tight end Marcedes Lewis was given the day off for veteran rest.