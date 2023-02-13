GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers hasn’t yet entered his dark room for his isolation retreat, but the story around the Green Bay Packers’ four-time NFL MVP quarterback’s evolving future is already developing.
From an ESPN report on Super Bowl Sunday that the New York Jets had already inquired with the Packers about Rodgers’ availability via trade, to Jets owner Woody Johnson’s evasive-but-illuminating red-carpet answers to Dianna Russini on the red carpet at Thursday night’s NFL Honors event, to Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari‘s foreboding advice about the possibility of change, the conversations have begun — even if Rodgers himself continues to insist he hasn’t even decided whether he wants to return for a 19th NFL season in 2023.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst hasn’t spoken with reporters since Jan. 13, in the aftermath of the team’s season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions five days earlier. Rodgers, meanwhile, has been open about his decision-making process during his weekly appearances on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube, detailing his plans for a post-Super Bowl sensory deprivation sojourn during his appearance last week.
McAfee said on Twitter Monday that Rodgers will appear as scheduled on his program on Tuesday, meaning Rodgers’ darkness retreat is not yet underway.
Packers team president/CEO Mark Murphy did speak to Russini on the red carpet, but Murphy shed only limited light on where things stood between the organization and Rodgers.
“There hasn’t been a deadline,” Murphy said. “We both realize, the sooner the decision is made the better. Brian has been in regular contact with him. I think Aaron has expressed that he doesn’t want to drag it on.”
Murphy said both sides would like to have a decision before the start of free agency. The negotiating window for that opens on March 13, with the new league year kicking off two days later.
Johnson, meanwhile, deftly talked about what the Jets would like to do at the quarterback position without ever referring to Rodgers by name, for fear of being accused of violating the NFL’s rules against tampering.
Saying that his team’s “weakness was in the quarterback position,” Johnson did nothing to dispel the notion that the Jets, who hired ex-Packers offensive coordinator and Rodgers confidante Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator last month, are interested in the 39-year-old Rodgers.
“What we’re going to do is we are going to look for an experienced quarterback to come in and help us and help develop these other young players further,” said Johnson, whose franchise hasn’t reached the playoffs since 2010. “There’s a number of them out there that look pretty good. That look really good.”
Asked about Rodgers, Johnson replied, “I think you want the best quarterback you can get to lead the Jets. I think with a good quarterback and our great defense — and the defense will be a lot better with a good quarterback who’s actually doing it — and a good running game, (and) our special teams is really good ... I think it’s plug-and-play. I think a quarterback comes in, it’s kind of an ideal situation.”
As for Rodgers specifically, Johnson later said, “I can’t really talk about him. He’s a member of another club. But everybody recognizes talent.”
Last month, Rodgers spoke at length about how much Hackett had meant to him before getting the Denver Broncos’ coaching job last offseason. The Broncos fired Hackett after 15 games, and there was some thought that Packers coach Matt LaFleur might bring Hackett back to Green Bay after Rodgers’ down statistical season in 2022.
Completing 64.6% of his passes for 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and 32 sacks for a career-low passer rating of 91.1 in 17 games, Rodgers didn’t throw for 300 yards in a single game and had a passer rating above 100 in just three games.
During his back-to-back MVP seasons of 2020 and 2021, with Hackett as the offensive coordinator, Rodgers completed 69.8% of his passes, threw 85 touchdowns versus nine INTs and had an overall rating of 116.7.
“We all have certain coaches that have meant a lot to us over the years and have created those really special rooms to play in, special feelings on game day, made the weeks better. Obviously, Nathaniel’s one of those guys,” Rodgers told McAfee on Jan. 31.
“(I) love ‘Hack.’ I mean, ‘Hack’ is my guy. I love him and Megan and the kids. They’re really special to me. We really bonded when he was in Green Bay. He made it fun. He made the room fun, made the weeks fun. So those guys are always going to be really special to me.”
The Las Vegas Raiders, with ex-Packers wide receiver Davante Adams spearheading the Rodgers recruiting effort, are also in the market for a quarterback having decided to move on from longtime starter Derek Carr, Adams’ college quarterback at Fresno State.
Meanwhile, The Athletic reported that multiple league executives believe the Packers are more likely to trade Rodgers than keep him.
“I think the Packers are done with him,” an unnamed longtime NFL team exec told The Athletic. “The time to jump off was last year. They missed the ability to maximize their compensation. And they missed the playoffs.”
And then, there was Bakhtiari, speaking Thursday during an appearance on “Wilde & Tausch” on ESPN Wisconsin, striking a seemingly ominous chord about the uncertain future facing a Packers team potentially without Rodgers.
“I think Packer Nation should just remember, life happens,” said Bakhtiari, one of Rodgers’ closest friends. “You’ve got to accept it. Whatever’s going to happen, enjoy it. Appreciate what you have, and know that there’s always change. With change, it could be good, it could be bad. But no matter what, time and life move on.”
Photos: Packers' 2022 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of the Green Bay Packers' 2022 season, starting with training camp and preseason play.
