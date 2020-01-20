Playoff heartache: Aaron Rodgers, Packers again fall short of another Super Bowl

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — These playoff defeats when he is oh so close sting a bit more for Aaron Rodgers now, at this later stage in his career.

"It's a little raw right now. It definitely hurts I'd say a little more than early in your career just because you realize just how difficult it is to get to this spot," Green Bay's veteran quarterback said after another season fell short of the Super Bowl. "... Then you realize I don't have the same number of years ahead of me as I do behind me, so it's slightly more disappointing."

A sack and fumble one series, a muffed snap he couldn't handle the next, then an interception that grounded Green Bay for good.

By halftime.

Rodgers' latest failure in the NFC championship game kept him out of the Super Bowl once again, the Packers' season ending just short with an another forgettable playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, 37-20 on Sunday.

Rodgers hasn't advanced past the conference title game since his lone Super Bowl trip — and triumph — after the 2010 season. His disappointment showed on the sideline, where Rodgers stood stone-faced, hands on his hips.