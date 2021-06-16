Playbook learning, on-field competing and … napping? How Packers rookies have benefited from a true offseason

After that trio, several third-day picks — fourth-rounder Royce Newman (an offensive lineman from Mississippi) and fifth-rounders T.J. Slaton (a defensive tackle from Florida) and Shemar Jean-Charles (a cornerback from Appalachian State) — could play their way into key roles with strong training camp showings.

“They’re going to get opportunities,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said last week. (LaFleur is slated to address reporters again after Thursday’s final practice.) “Everybody’s going to get an opportunity, and it’s our job to figure out how to get the best 11 out there.

“It’s way too early to tell how they’re going to contribute this year, but we are excited about the guys.”

The biggest beneficiary of the extensive offseason work will likely be Myers, who would be stepping in for the NFL’s All-Pro center if he does indeed start as a rookie, just as predecessor Corey Linsley did in 2014. Linsley, a fifth-round pick from Ohio State, started all 18 games (including playoffs) as a rookie on a team that reached the NFC Championship Game.