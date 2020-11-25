Perfect 10 Steelers stay on top, Packers fall to No. 6 in AP Pro32 poll

NEW YORK — The Pittsburgh Steelers are a perfect 10.
And they're also once again No. 1 in the latest AP Pro32 poll.
The Steelers improved to 10-0 for the first time in franchise history with a 27-3 rout of the one-win Jacksonville Jaguars.
Pittsburgh received 10 of the 12 first-place votes for 382 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.
And the Steelers have a quick turnaround as they're scheduled to host the rival Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving night.
"After a layup win over the Jaguars, the Steelers can take another decisive step forward with a win over the Ravens and keep an eye on winning the all-important No. 1 seed in the AFC," Newsday's Bob Glauber said.
The Kansas City Chiefs, who are coming off a 35-31 win over Las Vegas, stayed at No. 2 in the poll. The Chiefs earned the remaining two first-place votes for 374 points.
And even without Drew Brees, the New Orleans Saints remained at No. 3. Backup quarterback Taysom Hill led the Saints to a 24-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The 41-year-old Brees is out at least two more games because of fractured ribs.
"Taysom Hill better than expected and defense improving in all facets," Fox Sports' John Czarnecki said.
The Los Angeles Rams climbed four spots to No. 4 after holding off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 27-24 win on Monday night. The Rams moved atop the NFC West and into the No. 2 spot in the conference's playoff race while the Buccaneers slid five spots to No. 10.
"The Rams reminded us that they're one of the NFC's best teams with back-to-back wins against Seattle and Tampa Bay," said Jenny Vrentas of The Monday Morning Quarterback. "And this season, it's (coordinator) Brandon Staley's defense that is leading the way."
The Buffalo Bills, who are coming off a bye, moved up one spot to No. 5.
In an unusual twist, three teams, each 7-3 on the season, are tied at No. 6: the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and the Indianapolis Colts. The Seahawks gained seven spots, the Colts jumped five places and the Packers slipped two places after Indy outlasted the Packers 34-31 in overtime on Sunday.
"If Philip Rivers keeps playing like he did against Green Bay, the Colts are a dangerous team heading toward the postseason," said Alex Marvez of Sirius XM.
The Tennessee Titans, tied with the Colts for the AFC South lead, also moved up five spots to No. 9 in the poll.
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 23, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
W
L
T
Pts
Prv
1. Pittsburgh Steelers (10)
10
0
0
382
1
2. Kansas City Chiefs (2)
9
1
0
374
2
3. New Orleans Saints
8
2
0
360
3
4. Los Angeles Rams
7
3
0
334
8
5. Buffalo Bills
7
3
0
316
6
6. Seattle Seahawks
7
3
0
313
13
6. Green Bay Packers
7
3
0
313
4
6. Indianapolis Colts
7
3
0
313
11
9. Tennessee Titans
7
3
0
285
14
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7
4
0
283
5
11. Baltimore Ravens
6
4
0
255
7
11. Las Vegas Raiders
6
4
0
255
10
13. Arizona Cardinals
6
4
0
248
9
14. Cleveland Browns
7
3
0
245
15
15. Miami Dolphins
6
4
0
223
12
16. Chicago Bears
5
5
0
180
18
17. Minnesota Vikings
4
6
0
176
16
18. New England Patriots
4
6
0
167
17
19. San Francisco 49ers
4
6
0
163
19
20. Carolina Panthers
4
7
0
159
22
21. Denver Broncos
4
6
0
154
25
22. Los Angeles Chargers
3
7
0
120
26
23. Houston Texans
3
7
0
110
28
24. New York Giants
3
7
0
103
24
25. Philadelphia Eagles
3
6
1
98
21
25. Dallas Cowboys
3
7
0
98
30
27. Atlanta Falcons
3
7
0
95
20
28. Washington Football Team
3
7
0
78
29
29. Detroit Lions
4
6
0
63
23
30. Cincinnati Bengals
2
7
1
36
27
31. Jacksonville Jaguars
1
9
0
25
31
32. New York Jets
0
10
0
12
32
Voting panel
Vic Carucci, John Clayton, John Czarnecki, Tony Dungy, Bob Glauber, Rick Gosselin, Pat Kirwan, Jeff Legwold, Alex Marvez, Jim Miller, Jenny Vrentas, Charean Williams.
Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures
Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs — if the Packers make it.
The Green Bay Packers' 14-point halftime lead vanished quickly as the Indianapolis Colts stormed back in the second half to take control en ro…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Jacksonville …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up Thursday night as they cruised to a 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 4…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from a wind-swept Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Viki…
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Green Bay Packers returned to early season form Sunday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide re…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions within a three-pass span of the second quarter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…
Despite missing a few offensive weapons, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his outstanding early season play as the undefe…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints 37-30 on Sun…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers came back from an early 11-point deficit to b…
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in top form Sunday as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 43-34, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minne…
From a controversial trade up the draft board to acquire Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round to the addition of some much-ne…
From the Green Bay Packers' season opener against the Vikings in Minnesota to their regular-season finale against the Bears in Chicago, get th…
Jason Wilde breaks down the Green Bay Packers' roster by position in a nine-part series, looking at the team's depth, competitions for playing…
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!