Perfect 10 Steelers stay on top, Packers fall to No. 6 in AP Pro32 poll

NEW YORK — The Pittsburgh Steelers are a perfect 10.

And they're also once again No. 1 in the latest AP Pro32 poll.

The Steelers improved to 10-0 for the first time in franchise history with a 27-3 rout of the one-win Jacksonville Jaguars.

Pittsburgh received 10 of the 12 first-place votes for 382 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

And the Steelers have a quick turnaround as they're scheduled to host the rival Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving night.

"After a layup win over the Jaguars, the Steelers can take another decisive step forward with a win over the Ravens and keep an eye on winning the all-important No. 1 seed in the AFC," Newsday's Bob Glauber said.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who are coming off a 35-31 win over Las Vegas, stayed at No. 2 in the poll. The Chiefs earned the remaining two first-place votes for 374 points.