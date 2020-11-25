 Skip to main content
Perfect 10 Steelers stay on top, Packers fall to No. 6 in AP Pro32 poll
topical

Perfect 10 Steelers stay on top, Packers fall to No. 6 in AP Pro32 poll

Chase Claypool, AP photo

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool makes a reception in front of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybrooks for a 31-yard touchdown during the first half on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida.

 MATT STARNEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK — The Pittsburgh Steelers are a perfect 10.

And they're also once again No. 1 in the latest AP Pro32 poll.

The Steelers improved to 10-0 for the first time in franchise history with a 27-3 rout of the one-win Jacksonville Jaguars.

Pittsburgh received 10 of the 12 first-place votes for 382 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

And the Steelers have a quick turnaround as they're scheduled to host the rival Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving night.

"After a layup win over the Jaguars, the Steelers can take another decisive step forward with a win over the Ravens and keep an eye on winning the all-important No. 1 seed in the AFC," Newsday's Bob Glauber said.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who are coming off a 35-31 win over Las Vegas, stayed at No. 2 in the poll. The Chiefs earned the remaining two first-place votes for 374 points.

And even without Drew Brees, the New Orleans Saints remained at No. 3. Backup quarterback Taysom Hill led the Saints to a 24-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The 41-year-old Brees is out at least two more games because of fractured ribs.

"Taysom Hill better than expected and defense improving in all facets," Fox Sports' John Czarnecki said.

The Los Angeles Rams climbed four spots to No. 4 after holding off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 27-24 win on Monday night. The Rams moved atop the NFC West and into the No. 2 spot in the conference's playoff race while the Buccaneers slid five spots to No. 10.

"The Rams reminded us that they're one of the NFC's best teams with back-to-back wins against Seattle and Tampa Bay," said Jenny Vrentas of The Monday Morning Quarterback. "And this season, it's (coordinator) Brandon Staley's defense that is leading the way."

The Buffalo Bills, who are coming off a bye, moved up one spot to No. 5.

In an unusual twist, three teams, each 7-3 on the season, are tied at No. 6: the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and the Indianapolis Colts. The Seahawks gained seven spots, the Colts jumped five places and the Packers slipped two places after Indy outlasted the Packers 34-31 in overtime on Sunday.

"If Philip Rivers keeps playing like he did against Green Bay, the Colts are a dangerous team heading toward the postseason," said Alex Marvez of Sirius XM.

The Tennessee Titans, tied with the Colts for the AFC South lead, also moved up five spots to No. 9 in the poll.

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 23, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

 

W

L

T

Pts

Prv

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (10)

10

0

0

382

1

2. Kansas City Chiefs (2)

9

1

0

374

2

3. New Orleans Saints

8

2

0

360

3

4. Los Angeles Rams

7

3

0

334

8

5. Buffalo Bills

7

3

0

316

6

6. Seattle Seahawks

7

3

0

313

13

6. Green Bay Packers

7

3

0

313

4

6. Indianapolis Colts

7

3

0

313

11

9. Tennessee Titans

7

3

0

285

14

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7

4

0

283

5

11. Baltimore Ravens

6

4

0

255

7

11. Las Vegas Raiders

6

4

0

255

10

13. Arizona Cardinals

6

4

0

248

9

14. Cleveland Browns

7

3

0

245

15

15. Miami Dolphins

6

4

0

223

12

16. Chicago Bears

5

5

0

180

18

17. Minnesota Vikings

4

6

0

176

16

18. New England Patriots

4

6

0

167

17

19. San Francisco 49ers

4

6

0

163

19

20. Carolina Panthers

4

7

0

159

22

21. Denver Broncos

4

6

0

154

25

22. Los Angeles Chargers

3

7

0

120

26

23. Houston Texans

3

7

0

110

28

24. New York Giants

3

7

0

103

24

25. Philadelphia Eagles

3

6

1

98

21

25. Dallas Cowboys

3

7

0

98

30

27. Atlanta Falcons

3

7

0

95

20

28. Washington Football Team

3

7

0

78

29

29. Detroit Lions

4

6

0

63

23

30. Cincinnati Bengals

2

7

1

36

27

31. Jacksonville Jaguars

1

9

0

25

31

32. New York Jets

0

10

0

12

32

Voting panel

Vic Carucci, John Clayton, John Czarnecki, Tony Dungy, Bob Glauber, Rick Gosselin, Pat Kirwan, Jeff Legwold, Alex Marvez, Jim Miller, Jenny Vrentas, Charean Williams.

Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures

Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures

Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs — if the Packers make it.

