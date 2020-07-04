Paul Newberry: Some more appropriate names for the Washington Redskins

FOGGY BOTTOM BOYS — Foggy Bottom is one of the city's oldest neighborhoods, which would give Washington's NFL team a chance to play off the fictional band created for the Coen Brothers' classic movie "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" The Soggy Bottom Boys were fronted by a lip-syncing George Clooney, who hopefully could be persuaded to cut a video for the team's new right song, "I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow." It's a catchier tune (and certainly more appropriate for the long-suffering fan base) than the hokey "Hail to the ...."

BLOSSOMS — While perhaps lacking the machismo of other potential monikers, the city's famed cherry blossoms are in full bloom for roughly as long as the hopes of a Washington NFL fan each season. About two weeks.