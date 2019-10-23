NEW YORK — The top of the AFC has been ruled by one team so far this season.
In fact, for most of the past two decades. The defending champion New England Patriots haven't lost since Week 15 of the 2018 season.
But the Baltimore Ravens are starting to stake their claim as a possible contender.
Baltimore is 5-2 after an impressive 30-16 win at the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Ravens climbed five spots to No. 5 in the
latest AP Pro32 poll as they enter their bye week. The Seahawks dropped five places to No. 9.
"Lamar Jackson just outplayed Russell Wilson on the road, taking a major step forward in the race for league MVP honors," said Ira Kaufman of Fox 13 in Tampa, Florida.
The top three teams in the poll remained the same. The New England Patriots received all 12 first-place votes for 384 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL. The Patriots improved to 7-0 after routing the New York Jets 33-0 on Monday night.
"There are few things in life (coach) Bill Belichick likes more than beating the Jets," Newsday's Bob Glauber said.
"And man, did he embarrass the home team in a 33-0 romp at MetLife Stadium. The next morning, Belichick trades for (Falcons) receiver Mohamed Sanu. The rich get richer."
The New Orleans Saints are No. 2 after moving to 5-0 without Drew Brees when they handled the Chicago Bears.
"Defense, (Teddy) Bridgewater and (Sean) Payton prove they don't need Brees," Fox Sports' John Czarnecki said of the Saints' backup quarterback and head coach who have helped the team to first place in the NFC South.
And the No. 3 San Francisco 49ers moved to 6-0 on the season after blanking Washington.
The Green Bay Packers moved up a spot to No. 4 after pounding the Oakland Raiders; Aaron Rodgers threw five touchdown passes and ran for another in a 42-24 win.
The Minnesota Vikings, who trail the Packers by a game in the NFC North, moved up two spots to No. 6. The Vikings open Week 8 when they host Washington on Thursday night.
The Kansas City Chiefs gained two spots to No. 7 but will be without Patrick Mahomes for a while after the reigning league MVP injured his right knee in last week's rout of Denver.
"Rating will go up when Patrick Mahomes returns," Alex Marvez of Sirius XM said.
The Buffalo Bills slipped a spot to No. 8 after needing a big fourth quarter to top the winless Miami Dolphins.
And the Indianapolis Colts moved up two spots to round out the top 10 after beating the Houston Texans 30-23.
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 21, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
W L T Pts Prv
1. New England Patriots (12)
7
0
0
384
1
2. New Orleans Saints
6
1
0
370
2
3. San Francisco 49ers
6
0
0
361
3
4. Green Bay Packers
6
1
0
348
5
5. Baltimore Ravens
5
2
0
318
10
6. Minnesota Vikings
5
2
0
316
8
7. Kansas City Chiefs
5
2
0
302
9
8. Buffalo Bills
5
1
0
300
7
9. Seattle Seahawks
5
2
0
298
4
10. Indianapolis Colts
4
2
0
280
12
11. Carolina Panthers
4
2
0
256
11
12. Dallas Cowboys
4
3
0
253
17
13. Los Angeles Rams
4
3
0
246
14
14. Houston Texans
4
3
0
244
6
15. Detroit Lions
2
3
1
202
13
16. Philadelphia Eagles
3
4
0
197
15
17. Chicago Bears
3
3
0
183
15
18. Oakland Raiders
3
3
0
180
18
19. Arizona Cardinals
3
3
1
161
24
20. Tennessee Titans
3
4
0
157
25
21. Jacksonville Jaguars
3
4
0
155
22
22. Pittsburgh Steelers
2
4
0
136
19
23. Cleveland Browns
2
4
0
126
21
24. Los Angeles Chargers
2
5
0
116
20
25. Denver Broncos
2
5
0
91
23
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2
4
0
89
27
27. New York Giants
2
5
0
79
26
28. New York Jets
1
5
0
66
28
29. Atlanta Falcons
1
6
0
43
29
30. Washington Redskins
1
6
0
41
30
31. Cincinnati Bengals
0
7
0
23
31
32. Miami Dolphins
0
6
0
15
32
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
Photos: Packers crush Raiders as Aaron Rodgers turns in stellar performance
Packers 42, Raiders 24
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) hauls in a 21-yard touchdown in the 1st quarter. Jones was covered by Oakland Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50). The Green Bay Packers hosted the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 42, Raiders 24
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) dives into the end zone on a 37-yard pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) late in the 2nd quarter. Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (20) defended on the play. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 42, Raiders 24
Green Bay Packers middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) stuffs Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) for no gain on 4-1 at the Packers 1-yard line. Oakland turned the ball over on downs. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 42, Raiders 24
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scores on a 3-yard run in the 3rd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 42, Raiders 24
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scores on a 3-yard run in the 3rd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 42, Raiders 24
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates his 3-yard touchdown run in the 3rd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 42, Raiders 24
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates his 3-yard touchdown run in the 3rd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 42, Raiders 24
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) takes a hit by Oakland Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) after throwing the ball away in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 42, Raiders 24
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) races towards the end zone for a 74-yard touchdown in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 42, Raiders 24
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (95) pressures Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 42, Raiders 24
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) after a 26-yard reception to the Oakland 3-yard line in the 3rd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 42, Raiders 24
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) before throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jimmy Graham (80) in the 3rd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 42, Raiders 24
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) after scoring a 3-yard touchdown in the 3rd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 42, Raiders 24
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) after scoring a 3-yard touchdown in the 3rd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 42, Raiders 24
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) after scoring a 3-yard touchdown in the 3rd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 42, Raiders 24
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) tries to tackle Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 42, Raiders 24
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes for 15-yards in the 1st quarter. Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (21) tries to bring Jones down. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 42, Raiders 24
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) and cornerback Kevin King (20) bring down Oakland Raiders wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 42, Raiders 24
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Oren Burks (42) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) tackle Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 42, Raiders 24
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83)celebrates a 74-yard touchdown in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 42, Raiders 24
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) on the bench last in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 42, Raiders 24
Green Bay Packers cornerback Will Redmond (25) tries to tackle Oakland Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) after a 2nd quarter reception. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 42, Raiders 24
Oakland Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) scores on a 10-yard play in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 42, Raiders 24
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) looking for running room in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 42, Raiders 24
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates a 1st down in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 42, Raiders 24
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) between plays in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 42, Raiders 24
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates his 2-yard touchdown Catch in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 42, Raiders 24
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Billy Turner (77) after Rodgers' touchdown pass to Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) in the 2nd quartet. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 42, Raiders 24
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) breaks away from Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) before throwing the ball away. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Packers 42, Raiders 24
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) and running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates the Packers win. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
