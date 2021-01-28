Patriots fans still rooting for Tom Brady as he heads to Super Bowl with Buccaneers

"I wish there was some way we could have kept him," she said, checking her watch to make sure she wasn't late for her appointment. "But people forget these are their jobs. These are their lives."

Boston has a long history of watching its star athletes leave, dating back at least as far as the Red Sox's sale of Babe Ruth to the rival Yankees in 1919. Ruth went on to win four World Series in New York; the Yankees won 26 before the Red Sox won it all again, snapping an 86-year drought in 2004.

Bruins star Bobby Orr finished his career with the Chicago Blackhawks, and fellow Hall of Fame defenseman Ray Bourque was traded to the Colorado Avalanche for the chance at a Stanley Cup that the Bruins were unable to give him.

And just last summer, 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, following a trail out of town previously blazed by Red Sox stars like Ruth, Carlton Fisk and Roger Clemens. The Dodgers went on to win the World Series.

"This might be worse than Mookie because (Brady) has been there so long and won so many championships," Pope said. "I obviously wasn't here when Babe Ruth left, but I'd say it's got to equal that."