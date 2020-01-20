Patrick Mahomes' feet, arm lift Chiefs to Super Bowl over Titans

That gave the Chiefs a 21-17 lead. It went to 28-17 on Williams' 3-yard run to cap a seven-minute drive. Then Watkins toasted Logan for the clinching long pass.

Henry was held to 69 yards on 19 carries after rushing for 588 yards in the past three games as an unstoppable force.

"I feel like our backs were against the wall the whole season," Henry said. "But we kept on fighting and kept on believing in each other. I think it speaks volumes about the team we have. We just came up short."

The Chiefs easily outrushed the Titans on Sunday. Mahomes led the way with 53 of those yards and also was 23 for 35 for 294 yards passing.

REID'S RETURN

Reid goes back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2004 season, when his Eagles lost to New England. That gap is second longest to Dick Vermeil's hiatus.

"So much effort that went into this," said Reid, who joined the Chiefs in 2013 after 14 years in Philadelphia. "It takes an army, it is not one guy at all. I appreciate the effort by everybody."

TRICKERY