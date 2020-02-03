Patrick Mahomes comes through with Super comeback in MVP performance

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Patrick Mahomes was struggling, and the Kansas City Chiefs were in huge trouble.
Until the young quarterback coolly brushed aside three-plus quarters of frustration and came through in the clutch, that is.
As he has already done so often in his young career.
“It's Magic Mahomes,” tight end Travis Kelce said with a huge grin. “It's Showtime Mahomes. He's going to be himself no matter what the scenario. And, you know what? I love him. He willed this team back into the game.”
Mahomes threw touchdown passes on consecutive fourth-quarter drives to lead Andy Reid's Chiefs to a 31-20 comeback victory and deliver the franchise its first Super Bowl title in 50 years.
“We never lost faith,” Mahomes said. "That’s the biggest thing. Everybody on this team, no one had their head down. And we believed in each other. And that’s what we preached all year long — and we had this guy (Reid) right here to get us there.
“And we found a way to get it in the end.”
The 24-year-old Mahomes was selected the game's MVP after bouncing back from being intercepted on two straight possessions as the Chiefs' title hopes seemingly slipped away.
“I was making a lot of mistakes out there early,” Mahomes acknowledged.
But trailing 20-10, Mahomes and the Chiefs suddenly got going — and didn't stop until they stood in a confetti shower while passing around the Lombardi Trophy.
And it was the late-game performance of Mahomes that got them where Len Dawson last delivered the Chiefs in 1970.
"It's not all Patrick, and he'll be the first to tell you that," Reid said, “but it's a good place to start.”
Mahomes capped a 10-play, 83-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown toss to Kelce that made it 20-17 with 6:13 remaining.
There were already signs on that drive that Mahomes was on the verge of something special.
“Anything is possible with him,” fullback Anthony Sherman said.
On third-and-15 from the Chiefs 35, Mahomes found a wide-open Tyreek Hill 44 yards downfield for a first down that set up the score — the key play in the comeback.
“We were in a bad situation,” Mahomes said. “Tyreek made a really great play and that got us going there.”
On Kansas City's next drive, Mahomes zipped the ball around — for 13 yards to Kelce and 3 to Hill, before tossing a perfectly placed rainbow pass to Sammy Watkins down the right sideline for 38 yards to get the ball to the 49ers 10.
Three plays later, Mahomes threw a 5-yard pass to Damien Williams, who reached over the goal line — and it stood after a video review — to put Kansas City up 24-20 with 2:44 remaining.
Mahomes flexed both arms in front of him and shouted in celebration, letting loose three quarters of frustration, sensing a Super Bowl title.
“We have heart,” Mahomes said. “That’s just from Day One. Coach pushes us to be the best people that we can be, and we never give up.”
After Kansas City stopped Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers on fourth down, Williams ran up the middle for 4 yards. Then he sealed the win by zipping 38 yards into the end zone for a 31-20 lead with 1:12 left.
It was reminiscent of the divisional round when Kansas City fell behind early against Houston before Mahomes led the Chiefs back from a 24-point deficit to pull off the greatest comeback in franchise history.
They weren't in nearly as big a hole in this one, but the 49ers were making it tough all night for Mahomes to get in a rhythm.
“They're one of the best defenses that I've been up against in my career so far,” he said. “We weren't executing at a high enough level and when you play a defense like that, you're not going to have success.”
Mahomes was intercepted by Fred Warner in the third quarter, and was picked off by Tarvarius Moore to short-circuit Kansas City's next drive. It marked the first time Mahomes threw multiple interceptions in a game since Week 11 of the 2018 season against the Los Angeles Rams, when he tossed three in a 54-51 loss.
But Mahomes led Kansas City to its third straight comeback from a double-digit deficit in this year's postseason.
“He kept firing, that's what he did,” Reid said. "And the guys around him just believed in him. ... Nobody lost their poise. They just kept rolling."
Mahomes finished 26 of 42 for 286 yards and the two scores, and also had a 1-yard touchdown run against the 49ers.
“You know, Pat Mahomes, like I've been saying all year, man: I'll take that quarterback over any quarterback,” defensive end Frank Clark said. “There's none like him.”
On Feb. 6, 2013, a 17-year-old Mahomes tweeted: “I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says 'I'm going to Disney World' after winning the Super Bowl.”
Well, Mahomes is the youngest player to be named The Associated Press NFL MVP and win a Super Bowl in his career. He's also the youngest quarterback to be selected the Super Bowl MVP.
It was exactly this type of moment the Chiefs envisioned when they drafted Mahomes with the 10th overall pick in 2017.
The confetti. The Lombardi. The joyful tears.
All with Mahomes leading the way.
“This fan base has accepted me since Day One and they've supported me to the maximum,” Mahomes said. “To get that trophy back to Kansas City is amazing.”
Super Bowl MVPs
2020_Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City
2019_Julian Edelman, WR, New England
2018_Nick Foles, QB, Philadelphia
2017_Tom Brady, QB, New England
2016_Von Miller, LB, Denver
2015_Tom Brady, QB, New England
2014_Malcolm Smith, LB, Seattle
2013_Joe Flacco, QB, Baltimore
2012_Eli Manning, QB, N.Y. Giants
2011_Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay
2010_Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans
2009_Santonio Holmes, WR, Pittsburgh
2008_Eli Manning, QB, N.Y. Giants
2007_Peyton Manning, QB, Indianapolis
2006_Hines Ward, WR, Pittsburgh
2005_Deion Branch, WR, New England
2004_Tom Brady, QB, New England
2003_Dexter Jackson, FS, Tampa Bay
2002_Tom Brady, QB, New England
2001_Ray Lewis, LB, Baltimore
2000_Kurt Warner, QB, St. Louis
1999_John Elway, QB, Denver
1998_Terrell Davis, RB, Denver
1997_Desmond Howard, KR, Green Bay
1996_Larry Brown, CB, Dallas
1995_Steve Young, QB, San Francisco
1994_Emmitt Smith, RB, Dallas
1993_Troy Aikman, QB, Dallas
1992_Mark Rypien, QB, Washington
1991_Ottis Anderson, RB, N.Y. Giants
1990_Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco
1989_Jerry Rice, WR, San Francisco
1988_Doug Williams, QB, Washington
1987_Phil Simms, QB, N.Y. Giants
1986_Richard Dent, DE, Chicago
1985_Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco
1984_Marcus Allen, RB, L.A. Raiders
1983_John Riggins, RB, Washington
1982_Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco
1981_Jim Plunkett, QB, Oakland
1980_Terry Bradshaw, QB, Pittsburgh
1979_Terry Bradshaw, QB, Pittsburgh
1978_Randy White, DT and Harvey Martin, DE, Dallas
1977_Fred Biletnikoff, WR, Oakland
1976_Lynn Swann, WR, Pittsburgh
1975_Franco Harris, RB, Pittsburgh
1974_Larry Csonka, RB, Miami
1973_Jake Scott, S, Miami
1972_Roger Staubach, QB, Dallas
1971_Chuck Howley, LB, Dallas
1970_Len Dawson, QB, Kansas City
1969_Joe Namath, QB, N.Y. Jets
1968_Bart Starr, QB, Green Bay
1967_Bart Starr, QB, Green Bay