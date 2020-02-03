Patrick Mahomes comes through with Super comeback in MVP performance

Mahomes was intercepted by Fred Warner in the third quarter, and was picked off by Tarvarius Moore to short-circuit Kansas City's next drive. It marked the first time Mahomes threw multiple interceptions in a game since Week 11 of the 2018 season against the Los Angeles Rams, when he tossed three in a 54-51 loss.

But Mahomes led Kansas City to its third straight comeback from a double-digit deficit in this year's postseason.

“He kept firing, that's what he did,” Reid said. "And the guys around him just believed in him. ... Nobody lost their poise. They just kept rolling."

Mahomes finished 26 of 42 for 286 yards and the two scores, and also had a 1-yard touchdown run against the 49ers.

“You know, Pat Mahomes, like I've been saying all year, man: I'll take that quarterback over any quarterback,” defensive end Frank Clark said. “There's none like him.”

On Feb. 6, 2013, a 17-year-old Mahomes tweeted: “I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says 'I'm going to Disney World' after winning the Super Bowl.”

Well, Mahomes is the youngest player to be named The Associated Press NFL MVP and win a Super Bowl in his career. He's also the youngest quarterback to be selected the Super Bowl MVP.