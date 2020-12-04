Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers move ahead of Russell Wilson in NFL MVP race

Aaron Schatz, founder of the analytics site Football Outsiders, will vote for the MVP award for the first time at the end of this season. He said Thursday that he will, naturally, take an analytics-driven approach to determine player value, and he will start with two the advanced statistical measurements he created — DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) and DYAR (Defense-adjusted Yards Above Replacement). Mahomes ranks atop the list in both those categories; Rodgers is second and, surprisingly, Watson is third.

To consider anyone else besides Mahomes at this point, Schatz said, one would have to make a case that the talent around Mahomes and the Chiefs' offensive scheme give Mahomes a greater advantage over other elite QBs.

Ideally, Schatz said, voting for NFL MVP would closer resemble voting for Major League Baseball's MVP awards, where voters select a top 10 and the winner is determined on a points scale. If that were the case, Wilson no doubt would have received many votes earlier in his career; Schatz figures Wilson might have finished second in 2015 and 2019 in that scenario.

What would Wilson have to do to get back in the thick of the MVP race over the next five weeks? "He would have to do what he did in September," Schatz said.