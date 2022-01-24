Pat Mahomes, Chiefs win epic battle with Josh Allen, Bills for spot in AFC championship game

Allen's only mistake? His coin toss call.

He finished with 329 yards passing, and Davis with eight catches for 201 yards, as the Bills lost their ninth straight road playoff game — a streak that includes last year's loss to Kansas City in the AFC title game.

“It’s just tough, you know? To be in that moment again,” Allen said. “It sucks the way it happened, you know? We wanted to win that game. We had opportunities. Just, yeah, taking it all in, holding onto that feeling, and making sure we don’t feel like this again — back-to-back years in the same spot. It’s tough to take in.”

All told, Mahomes and Allen each threw for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns, completed at least 70% of their passes without an interception, and — get this — led their teams with at least 65 yards rushing.

No other quarterback in NFL history has accomplished those feats in a game, regular season or postseason.