Party preparations different due to pandemic, but Packers fans gear up for NFC title game

The menu will be a little different at Brian Kopp’s house Sunday.

He wishes he could be tailgating at Lambeau Field, firing up a grill with a cold beverage in hand. But in these times, adjustments had to be made. He’s still cooking, just not all the usual fare.

“Mom and Dad are coming up, we’re cooking out, cooking Mom’s lasagna, having a beer or two and watching the game,” said Kopp, a 37-year-old from Madison.

The Kopps and Packers fans around the state are getting set for Green Bay to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game at 2 p.m. Sunday at Lambeau Field. The winner heads to the Super Bowl, a game the Packers haven’t reached since winning it in 2011 and the Buccaneers haven’t been to since their win in 2003.

This is the first NFC title game at Lambeau since 2008, meaning it will be quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ first conference championship start in his home stadium. Hosting this game has been on Rodgers’ mind for years, as made clear by a video clip of Rodgers speaking with former receiver Jordy Nelson on the bench during the team’s loss in the 2017 NFC title game at Atlanta.

“We’ve got to get one of these at home, man,” Rodgers said. “We’ve never played at home, NFC Championship.”