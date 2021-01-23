Party preparations different due to pandemic, but Packers fans gear up for NFC title game

The menu will be a little different at Brian Kopp’s house Sunday.
He wishes he could be tailgating at Lambeau Field, firing up a grill with a cold beverage in hand. But in these times, adjustments had to be made. He’s still cooking, just not all the usual fare.
“Mom and Dad are coming up, we’re cooking out, cooking Mom’s lasagna, having a beer or two and watching the game,” said Kopp, a 37-year-old from Madison.
The Kopps and Packers fans around the state are getting set for Green Bay to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game at 2 p.m. Sunday at Lambeau Field. The winner heads to the Super Bowl, a game the Packers haven’t reached since winning it in 2011 and the Buccaneers haven’t been to since their win in 2003.
This is the first NFC title game at Lambeau since 2008, meaning it will be quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ first conference championship start in his home stadium. Hosting this game has been on Rodgers’ mind for years, as made clear by a video clip of Rodgers speaking with former receiver Jordy Nelson on the bench during the team’s loss in the 2017 NFC title game at Atlanta.
“We’ve got to get one of these at home, man,” Rodgers said. “We’ve never played at home, NFC Championship.”
Green Bay won’t have its usual home-field advantage — due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance will be less than 10,000 people, with approximately 6,500 tickets sold and the rest being invited front-line workers. But the Packers’ season has been a source of stability in a chaotic year.
Wisconsin was hit hard by COVID-19, at one point this fall having the highest rate of infection in the nation. It also was a political hotbed as a swing state in the presidential election and a center of a national social-justice discussion after a Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake.
The Packers provided fans a reprieve and brought people together in divisive times.
“It gave you something to have a conversation about outside of the weather, the coronavirus stuff, the politics,” Kopp said. “It was something that I think unified, at least, family that I know and friends that I know. Regardless of where they stood on certain issues, you always had a common thing to talk about with the Packers.”
Kayla Kubitz, of Madison, said she’s longing for the next time she can gather with friends at local bars and watch the Packers. But she appreciates that the team and the NFL was able to put on a season despite the challenges.
“I think with the depressing times that we’re in right now, we need sports,” Kubitz said. “I’m thankful that they were able to have a full season. But you definitely miss the normality getting together with friends and family to do Packer parties."
From a sports perspective, Wisconsin’s other major teams have had their seasons upended by the pandemic.
The Badgers’ men’s basketball team was peaking when the Big Ten Conference and NCAA tournaments were canceled. After having the best regular-season record in the league, the Bucks’ playoff push never materialized after entering the NBA’s bubble in Florida. The Brewers’ truncated, losing season was a disappointment and former MVP Christian Yelich never got going. Badgers football had three games canceled and dealt with COVID-19 issues throughout an up-and-down year.
But outside of minor hiccups, the Packers chugged along.
“I think the Packers were really the only thing I was looking forward to,” said Tom Grosse, 54, of Fitchburg. “That’s why the Packers have meant so much more because all the other teams really have been (disappointing) ... it just meant so much more.
The scars of recent seasons that have reached this point are fresh — Green Bay has lost in its past three trips to the conference championship.
The most heartbreaking was at Seattle in 2015, when the Packers built a 16-0 lead in the first half only to see the Seahawks storm back to take a lead late in the fourth quarter after Brandon Bostick botched an onside kick recovery. Rodgers engineered a field goal drive to send the game to overtime, but former University of Wisconsin quarterback Russell Wilson threw a touchdown on the first series to end the Packers’ season.
The aforementioned loss at Atlanta saw Green Bay overmatched by a high-powered Atlanta offense. The Falcons led 31-0 early in the third quarter and the Packers never truly threatened that lead. It was a similar scene a year ago at San Francisco, when the 49ers ravaged the Packers’ defense up front and sprinted out to a 27-0 lead at halftime. San Francisco rushed for 285 yards in the game.
Tampa Bay, led by six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady, beat the Packers 38-10 in Week 6 this year in Tampa, ending the Packers’ unbeaten start to the season.
But many Packers fans believe in the team despite that recent history.
“I don’t really have any nerves about it,” said Hector Ramirez, 37, of Cottage Grove. “I think that beat-down earlier this year was kind of an aberration, I don’t think it’s going to be like that again. I’m actually pretty confident in this game.
“I think it’s going to be a tough game, definitely, but I’m not anxious. I think the Packers will win ... I think the more nervous game for me would be the next one.”