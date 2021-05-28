Parlez-vous Joe Barry? Packers aim to keep it simple as they learn new coordinator’s defensive system

In that game, the defense gave up a critical touchdown just before halftime on a play that LaFleur later admitted occurred in part because of a miscommunication on the sideline. That 39-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Scotty Miller with 1 second left in the half put the Packers in a 21-10 halftime hole.

Under Pettine, the Packers defense finished the 2020 regular season ranked ninth in the NFL in total defense (334.0 yards per game) — the first time they’d finished in the top 10 since 2010, when they won Super Bowl XLV — and tied for 13th in scoring defense (23.1 points per game).

Pettine, who was originally hired by former coach Mike McCarthy in 2018, was retained by LaFleur after team president/CEO Mark Murphy hired LaFleur in January 2019. The 2019 Packers finished 18th in total defense (352.6 yards per game) and ninth in scoring defense (19.6 points per game), while the 2018 group was 18th in total defense (354.4 yards per game) and 22nd in scoring defense (25.0 points per game).

Although the Packers moved on from Pettine, the position coaches all returned on defense, which has eased the transition, Clark said.