Paradigm shift: Fed up with special teams failures, Packers alter roster-building approach

GREEN BAY — Don’t get Tyler Goodson wrong. He is grateful for the opportunity he has with the Green Bay Packers, even though it’s not the spot on the 53-man roster the undrafted rookie running back from Iowa was aiming for.

In the past, before this year's paradigm shift in roster-building philosophy borne of years of special-teams ineptitude, Goodson’s training-camp resumé likely would have been plenty good enough to earn him the No. 3 running back job behind Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.

But not this year.

Not after the Packers’ Super Bowl dreams went up in flames in the NFC divisional playoffs in January, thanks to an incendiary performance from the field-goal and punt protection units.

Not after coach Matt LaFleur spared no expense and brought in NFL special-teams coaching veteran and ex-Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, making him the highest-paid coordinator in the league.

And not after general manager Brian Gutekunst finally decided enough was enough and fixing special teams meant altering his scouting and roster-building processes.

Because as good as Goodson was in preseason (29 carries for a team-best 107 yards and one touchdown, plus eight receptions for 60 yards), and as good as he was at Iowa (rushing for 2,551 yards and 18 TDs and catching 70 passes for 565 yards and another TD), he wasn’t good enough on special teams. And he knows it.

“Most definitely. That’s most likely going to be my role here, my path up to the active roster. So I really have to hone in on that,” Goodson said late last week before the players had four days off for the Labor Day weekend. “This is a new learning curve for me.

“I didn’t play that much special teams in college — mostly my freshman year. After that, I was carrying the rock. So I wouldn’t say it’s ‘new,’ but it’s fairly new and I’m still learning, still trying to learn the system here.”

Make no mistake, Gutekunst put his roster decisions where his mouth was on special teams at the final cutdown — and beyond. He kept two of Bisaccia’s handpicked stalwarts (safety Dallin Leavitt, cornerback Keisean Nixon) and then added ex-Jacksonville Jaguars special teams ace Rudy Ford immediately after the cuts.

On top of that, there were players such as Goodson and wide receiver Juwann Winfree, whose inexperience or ineffectiveness on special teams landed them on the practice squad and resulted in some unusual numbers on the 53-man roster at various positions, like only two running backs and having as many safeties (five) as cornerbacks.

“I think we’ve done things that might be out of character for us — as far as some of the guys we brought in that maybe don’t play as big a role on offense or defense, but maybe they’re more heavily special teams players,” Gutekunst explained. “We’ve got to get better there to accomplish the goals that this team wants to accomplish. We have to be better. I think we will be.

“We certainly invested a lot, not only in coach Bisaccia, but some of the guys we brought in.”

The preseason results weren’t exactly encouraging — the coverage units gave up 59- and 45-yard kickoff returns and 35-, 20-, 17- and 15-yard punt returns — but there was a reason for that: At Gutekunst’s behest, LaFleur and Bisaccia played a host of players who weren’t among their front-line special-teamers, just to get longer looks at potential diamonds in the rough who had limited experience on coverage, protection or return units.

That led to other issues, too — against New Orleans, the punt return unit had one play with only 10 men on the field and another with 12 on the field — but LaFleur did his best to explain the issues without dismissing the results entirely.

“We certainly played a lot of guys, and that was by design. We wanted to get a good evaluation on each and every individual that could potentially contribute to our football team,” LaFleur said. “Is (special teams) where we want it to be? I think I can honestly say no, it’s not where we want it to be. But I don’t think any phase is at this point. And I think we’re going to have to go out there and prove it. We’re going to have to prove it Week 1, and then you’re going to have to prove it every game after that.

“You’re only as good as your last game, and we understand the criticism that comes with it. This is a big-boy league.”

In their last game that counted — a 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional round on Jan. 22 — the Packers gave up a blocked field goal, had a punt blocked for the 49ers’ lone touchdown and only had 10 men on the field on their field-goal block unit for Robbie Gould’s walk-off game-winning field goal as time expired.

“It was definitely not good enough (against the Chiefs), that’s for sure. We definitely got it taken to us pretty good,” LaFleur said. “Our guys understand that. We’re never going to run from that or hide from that.”

Throughout camp, there were noticeable differences to the practice approach. Frequent special-teams periods were sprinkled into the practice, even if the aggregate amount of time wasn’t much different than past coordinators had; more starting caliber players were taking part; Bisaccia’s loud and stern voice echoed across Ray Nitschke Field after mistakes; and there were more full-speed drills on special teams, ratcheting up the intensity to a level not seen in practice in more than a decade.

“You guys are out at practice and you’ve seen how we’ve repped (special) teams. I mean, those are as game-like as you can get,” LaFleur said. “I always joke with Rich and the rest of our staff that there’s always a lot of ‘carnage’ out there when we do punt and punt return periods. Those are full-speed reps. ... Now you have to hope that translates and carries over to the game.”

Added Leavitt, who swears by Bisaccia’s approach: “We have to see. I think we have a really good group; I think we have guys who’ve bought in; I think we have guys who want to help us win. I think we’re going to be just fine there. But I can’t answer that until we put it on tape.”

As Leavitt points out, none of this will really matter if ineptitude on special teams costs the Packers their Sept. 11 regular-season opener at Minnesota or other games later in the season.

Given the substantive changes they’ve made on so many levels, it’s hard to imagine the Packers getting the same disappointing results. Still, history is not on their side: Not only was Green Bay dead last in longtime NFL columnist Rick Gosselin’s annual special teams rankings last year, but the Packers have ranked in the top 10 only three times since the turn of the century (2003, 2004, 2007).

Hence, the wholesale changes.

“Anytime you’ve gone the length of time that we have and not had the success, you’ve got to be willing to change a little bit. It’s not an overhaul with the way we go about it, but just a little more emphasis and willingness to trade that special-teams skillset for maybe something else,” Gutekunst said.

“We’ve always tried to acquire good special-teams players that really had a role on defense, and our special teams players (this year) do have a role on defense, but they’re already accomplished special-teams players, so to speak. We have a new special-teams coach who’s doing some things differently, and looking at how he’s doing things and maybe the things he needs, was a big part of every discussion when we were looking at the different personnel packages.

“We have not been good enough for a while now. We needed to get outside our comfort zone and do something different. So, I’m very, very hopeful that this is going to get it done and have a lot of faith in it.”