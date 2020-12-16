 Skip to main content
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey expected to miss game against Packers
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey expected to miss game against Packers

Green Bay Packers middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) and inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) tackles Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) near the end zone in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another week, another game Christian McCaffrey is unlikely to play in.

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Tuesday that he is not expecting McCaffrey to play in Saturday's game at the Green Bay Packers (10-3).

"I'm not expecting him to play, as of right now. We'll see how the next couple days unfold," Rhule said. "Today was a walk-through, so he was able to do some things, but I'm not expecting him to play, as we sit here right now."

McCaffrey missed Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos with a thigh injury that he originally suffered during the team's bye week and tweaked during practice last Wednesday. This would be his fifth straight game missed (four with a shoulder injury) and 11th this season.

The Panthers held a walk-through Tuesday due to the short week and will practice in full Wednesday. Because of that, all participation amounts were an estimation, but the team said that McCaffrey would have been limited had a practice been held. The running back did not participate in practice Thursday or Friday leading up to the loss to the Broncos.

"I just haven't seen him run yet. If he came out tomorrow and could really run, I could probably turn my thinking," Rhule said. "(I'm) just trying to give you guys some direction in terms of where I'm thinking. I know he's improving, he's getting better, but on a short week, at least as of right now. We'll practice tomorrow, we'll see if that changes in a positive direction, but I'm just not expecting (him to play) right now."

McCaffrey missed six weeks while on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain.

The Panthers' offense has been significantly better with the 2019 All-Pro on the field. McCaffrey has scored two touchdowns in every game he has played in this year and is second on the team in touchdowns (six). He received a four-year, $64 million extension this offseason.

Backup running back Mike Davis, who has started every game in McCaffrey's place, scored two touchdowns vs. the Broncos and leads the team with seven on the season. Davis is averaging 42.7 rushing yards and 28.5 receiving yards per game. Running backs Rodney Smith and Trenton Cannon, along with wide receiver Curtis Samuel, have also been involved in the rushing attack.

Both Rhule and McCaffrey have stated that if the running back is healthy, he will play this season. The Panthers have three games left and are 4-9.

