Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey expected to miss game against Packers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another week, another game Christian McCaffrey is unlikely to play in.

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Tuesday that he is not expecting McCaffrey to play in Saturday's game at the Green Bay Packers (10-3).

"I'm not expecting him to play, as of right now. We'll see how the next couple days unfold," Rhule said. "Today was a walk-through, so he was able to do some things, but I'm not expecting him to play, as we sit here right now."

McCaffrey missed Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos with a thigh injury that he originally suffered during the team's bye week and tweaked during practice last Wednesday. This would be his fifth straight game missed (four with a shoulder injury) and 11th this season.

The Panthers held a walk-through Tuesday due to the short week and will practice in full Wednesday. Because of that, all participation amounts were an estimation, but the team said that McCaffrey would have been limited had a practice been held. The running back did not participate in practice Thursday or Friday leading up to the loss to the Broncos.