Panthers interview ex-Packers coach Mike McCarthy, reports say

The Carolina Panthers interviewed former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy for their vacant head-coaching job, league sources told ESPN.

The interview took place after the Panthers’ loss Sunday to the Indianapolis Colts.

After firing longtime head coach Ron Rivera earlier this month, Panthers owner David Tepper indicated he was leaning toward offensive-minded candidates who are willing to use analytics.

McCarthy, 56, was fired by the Packers on Dec. 2, 2018, after nearly 13 seasons as Green Bay’s head coach.

McCarthy was praised for his role in Aaron Rodgers’ development in Green Bay and coached the Packers to a Super Bowl championship after the 2010 season. But toward the end of his tenure, McCarthy was criticized for his conservative and sometimes predictable offense in Green Bay.

In an interview this month with NFL.com, McCarthy said he has spent the past year studying newer offensive philosophies and steeping himself in analytics.

“I’ve looked at every team in the league and their commitment to analytics, and football technology and video,” McCarthy told NFL.com. “Because everybody has analytics, but it has to be part of your everyday operation to show up on Sundays.”

McCarthy went 125-77-2 with the Packers, coaching them to eight consecutive postseason appearances from 2009 to 2016.

