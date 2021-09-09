Packers' Za’Darius Smith, slowed by back injury and possibly miffed by captain selections, will be game-time decision

GREEN BAY — Za’Darius Smith’s practice workload increased on Thursday, but the Green Bay Packers’ star edge rusher will still be a game-time decision on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in Jacksonville.

And the veteran outside linebacker might not be very happy with how the voting went on team captains, either.

But first, Smith’s mysterious, lingering back injury, which kept him out of all of training camp except individual drills during one mid-August practice. His position coach, Mike Smith (no relation), said after Thursday’s practice that he had increased the player’s workload from “around seven to 10” team snaps to “around 18,” which certainly qualified as a step in the right direction for a guy who’s led the Packers in sacks and quarterback pressures each of the past two seasons.

“He had a good practice today,” Mike Smith said. “He felt good. It’s going to be one of those gameday-decision deals. We’ll see how he feels in the morning. It was just good to see him out there, to be honest with you. It’s definitely a difference when he’s out there. Just his physicality and who he is and his leadership and all that stuff. Guys play better when he’s out there. I was a better coach today when he was out there, for damned sure.”