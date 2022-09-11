Packers’ worst fears realized in disappointing opener

Matt LaFleur openly admitted in the days leading up to Sunday’s regular-season opener against Minnesota Vikings that he really wasn’t sure what to expect from his Green Bay Packers — at least early in the season.

“I would say this: Will we evolve more than we have in years past? I would say probably, from an offensive perspective. Because we just have more inexperience — across the board,” LaFleur said as he prepared for the opener. “You look at our offensive line, you look at our receivers, we’re younger.

“So, are there going to be some growing pains? Absolutely there will be. And we’re just going to have to live through it and learn through it more than anything else. Hopefully, we’ll see the growth necessary so when the end of the season rolls around … we’re a hell of a lot better than we are right now.”

The fourth-year head coach’s gut feeling proved prescient. Because during Sunday’s 23-7 loss to the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, everything the Packers were hoping wouldn’t happen, did.

The rookie wide receivers — forced into greater roles with No. 1 wideout Allen Lazard (ankle) inactive — made rookie mistakes, including a gigantic one to start the game: A wide-open Christian Watson dropping what should have been a 75-yard touchdown on Green Bay’s initial offensive snap.

The offensive line, playing without left tackle David Bakhtiari and right tackle Elgton Jenkins as the medical staff took a better-safe-than-sorry approach with their comebacks from their knee injuries, struggled to hold up against the Vikings’ front, including motivated ex-Packers edge rusher Za’Darius Smith.

The much-ballyhooed, great-on-paper Packers defense was not nearly as good as the offseason hype indicated. Not only couldn’t the group cover Vikings superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who caught nine passes on 11 targets for 184 yards and two touchdowns, of 5 and 36 yards, but the unit surrendered 395 total yards.

And four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, so adept for so long at tilting the field in the Packers favor when other things went wrong, wasn’t able to carry the team. He finished 22 of 34 for 195 yards with no touchdowns, one interception and one lost fumble while absorbing a four-sack beating for an anemic passer rating of 67.6 before giving way to backup Jordan Love for the garbage-time final 1 minute, 2 seconds.

Yet, despite all that, given the chance to make things interesting in the fourth quarter, the Packers had their promising opening drive of that quarter disintegrate near midfield because of a pair of sacks, and their last-gasp drive end at the Minnesota 18-yard line with a fourth-and-1 incomplete pass to tight end Robert Tonyan at the goal line with 3:45 to go.

“Look, it’s tough to win in this league, and it’s definitely tough when you get in your own way too many times,” Rodgers lamented. “I felt like we did some good things. (But we) made a lot of mistakes in the perimeter, missed some throws. So there’s a lot to clean up all the way around.”

If that sounds familiar, it should, since Rodgers was essentially saying the same thing a year ago, when the New Orleans Saints embarrassed them, 38-3. Now, the Packers can only hope they can rebound from this opening-weekend stinker like they did that one.

“Obviously this is two years in a row where we’ve come out Week 1 and not looked prepared,” LaFleur admitted. “So I think all of us will look inward and make the necessary corrections, because there’s no time to feel sorry for yourself in this league.”

Watson’s drop on the first offensive play wasn’t the only pivotal early moment that came back to haunt the Packers. Only down 7-0 to start the second quarter, the Packers drove 71 yards to set up first-and-goal from the Minnesota 9-yard line on their second offensive possession.

But after Aaron Jones gained 2 yards on first down and was stopped for no gain on a catch on second down, AJ Dillon got 6 yards on third down to set up fourth-and-goal from the 1.

After the Vikings called timeout, LaFleur and Rodgers went with a run/pass option play, and with Minnesota’s defensive look taking away the pass, Rodgers handed off to Dillon, who was stuffed by Smith and Harrison Phillips shy of the goal line.

Rodgers said afterward that he should have gone rogue and pulled the ball for a quarterback keeper, saying he would have easily scored if he had.

“I don’t really like playing those what-if games, but the games do usually come down to a few plays here and there,” Rodgers said of Watson’s drop and the fourth-down failure. “If C-Dub catches that one, (it’s a) 75-yard touchdown. If I pull the one on the goal line, I walk in for a touchdown. There’s 14 points. So, let’s see, 23-7 … yes. So, we would have been right in it.”

Added LaFleur: “Certainly, those are plays you definitely want back. But those happen in this league. You’ve got to capitalize when you get those opportunities. We didn’t.”

The disappointment on the defensive side of the ball was that a group that had been touted all offseason as one of the NFL’s best on paper had very few answers for the Vikings and their renovated offense under first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell, who spent last season as the Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator.

It was especially jarring that they couldn’t keep track of Jefferson, the league’s best young receiver who managed to get wide open repeatedly. Asked after the game if he and defensive coordinator Joe Barry had considered matching up All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander on Jefferson, LaFleur said such an approach would have forced Barry to play man-to-man defense all game.

“It doesn’t necessarily always work that way. If you just commit to playing man coverage the whole game, sure, you could do it. But they do a nice job of putting him in different positions,” LaFleur explained.

“You’ve got to give him credit. They put him in premier spots and attacked our coverages well. Certainly we had a ton of blown coverages as well where we’re cutting him loose. If there’s anybody you don’t want to cut loose, it’s No. 18.”

But asked by reporters in the locker room after the game if he had wanted to take Jefferson one-on-one, Alexander replied, “All week, (I was) asking for that matchup. But it ain't about me. It's about the team. It ain't about me. If it was my way, you know what I would be doing.”

Jefferson wasn’t the only one who did damage to the Packers defense, however, and LaFleur admitted he was surprised that the unit wasn’t better.

“Yeah, I would say so. But you’ve also got to give Minnesota a lot of credit,” LaFleur said. “We knew that they’ve got some really good players… And they went out there and executed. That’s a really good offense.”

The Packers offense, meanwhile, was not. And afterward, Rodgers — after the FOX Sports television cameras trained on him captured multiple moments of frustration during the game — seemed especially troubled by the mental mistakes that were made on his side of the ball.

“We’ll learn from this. It sucks, but it’s the NFL,” Rodgers said. “You’ve got to come back next week, put it all together, clean it up, hope to get a couple guys back. We’ll see where Dave’s at, see where Elgton’s at, see where Allen’s at. Hopefully (we) get those guys back … and get this thing going the right direction.”