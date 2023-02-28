GREEN BAY — When he wasn’t talking about Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst was reminding everyone that there are other players on his roster — and other important offseason decisions that are being made regardless of the uncertainty surrounding the quarterback’s future.

Among them? Redoing five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari’s contract to lower his cap number and keep him on the roster — something Gutekunst indicated is a priority in the coming days, despite the multiple setbacks Bakhtiari endured in his comeback from a catastrophic knee injury suffered during a Dec. 31, 2020 practice.

“Certainly when he’s in there, we’re a top-notch unit, and having him out there was really important for us,” Gutekunst said during a Q&A session with Wisconsin-based reporters Tuesday morning at the annual NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. “I think we’re over that hump (with his knee) and he kind of has an idea what he needs to do week-to-week to get out there and perform at that level.”

Asked if Bakhtiari’s existing contract, which has him counting $29.1 million against the 2023 cap, needs to be reworked, Gutekunst replied, “Yeah, I think we’d like to have David back, and we think we’ll accomplish that here soon.”

Meanwhile, Gutekunst hinted veteran kicker Mason Crosby, who is set to hit the free agent market for the first time after 16 seasons in Green Bay, also will return next season if Gutekunst has any say in the matter. Gutekunst also chalked up any perceived lack of leg strength from the 38-year-old Crosby to offseason knee surgery he underwent shortly before training camp.

“I don’t know if he was ever really able to completely catch up (physically) because of what we were asking him to do. He had to go out there and kick for us right away,” Gutekunst said. “So, I think it’s a credit to him.

“To be able to kick in Lambeau Field in clutch situations, I mean any new kicker, that's going to be tough for those guys. That takes time — and Mason has that experience. I think you'll see a stronger leg and a different power in his leg on kickoffs this coming year just because he won't be coming off that surgery.”

‘Huge debt of gratitude’

Gutekunst praised running back Aaron Jones for restructuring his contract — and taking a $5 million pay cut for 2023 — to remain in Green Bay.

Jones, 28, was set to earn $16 million this coming season, with most of it coming in the form of a non-guaranteed $7 million March roster bonus and an $8.1 million base salary. With his reworked deal, Jones will make $11 million in total 2023 compensation, including an $8.52 million guaranteed signing bonus, which the Packers can spread over multiple years for salary-cap purposes.

“A huge debt of gratitude for him doing some of the things to stay here with us,” Gutekunst said. “He’s obviously one of our most dynamic playmakers. We knew when we signed him a few years ago that after the second year, there would be a little bit of a time here where we’d have to make a decision. We’re just really, really excited to get him back.”

The Packers also moved money around within the contracts of cornerback Jaire Alexander and outside linebacker Preston Smith, but Gutekunst admitted there aren’t many other existing contracts that give the team flexibility to shift cap charges beyond Bakhtiari’s and nose tackle Kenny Clark’s.

“Obviously for the last few years we’ve been kind of pushing things out. At some point, you’ve got to pay up a little bit — and we’re going to do a little bit of that this year, I hope,” Gutekunst said. “We’ll always have a couple of guys that we hold as far as restructuring goes until we need them, and we have a few of those guys.

“I feel like we’re not going to have the resources that we had a few years ago when we were able to do a lot of (restructuring), but I do think if there’s an opportunity to help our football team that we’ll be able to do it.”

Gary progressing

Gutekunst said outside linebacker Rashan Gary, who suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during a Nov. 6 loss at Detroit, is making progress in his recovery while rehabilitating the injury in Atlanta and in Texas.

“All the reports are good. Obviously, we get to see him every once in a while when he’s back in town,” Gutekunst said, adding that he expects to see Gary when the offseason program kicks off April 17. “As you guys know (with) Rashan, he’s going to attack this thing like he plays.

“He feels really good, feels confident at the place he’s working … We expect full recovery and hopefully we’ll ease him back into it like we always do in camp. We’re very optimistic there.”

Secondary concerns

With veteran safety Adrian Amos headed to unrestricted free agency and 2019 first-round pick Darnell Savage having been benched late in the season at the other safety spot before regaining his job, Gutekunst acknowledged the Packers’ secondary is full of uncertainty.

Add in 2021 first-round pick Eric Stokes’ season-ending leg injuries and nickelback/returner Keisean Nixon also set to be a free agent, that there are more questions than answers in the back end at the moment, Gutekunst admitted.

“Obviously right now, I think really the two safeties and the nickel spots are really in flux,” Gutekunst said. “We’re going to work through that as we go.”