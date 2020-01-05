Packers will play host to Seahawks in Sunday’s NFC Divisional matchup

The teams have met 15 times in the past 20 years, including each of the past six years and three times in the playoffs. Now, another chapter will be added to a postseason history that includes Matt Hasselbeck’s “We want the ball and we’re going to score” boast — which led to Al Harris’ overtime pick-6 interception return for a touchdown in the 2003 NFC wild card playoffs; running back Ryan Grant’s recovery from two early fumbles to lead a Packers rout in a snow-covered 2007 NFC Divisional playoff victory; and — sorry, Packers fans — Green Bay’s gut-wrenching collapse in Seattle in that 2014 NFC Championship Game, when the Packers blew a 16-0 lead, the worst meltdown in a conference title game in NFL history.

The Packers played at Seattle last season, falling 27-24 on "Thursday Night Football" on Nov. 24, 2018. Before that game, wide receiver Davante Adams acknowledged the Packers’ meltdown on the verge of Super Bowl XLIX would never be forgotten.

“I mean, it’s definitely something that’s in the back of your mind,” Adams confessed. “You don’t constantly think about it a lot, but anytime Seattle comes up, I think history has it where a few different plays stand out. The ‘Fail Mary’ (in 2012) and that one were probably the biggest two. But for me, it’s really a totally different team from what they had.”

