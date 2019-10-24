GREEN BAY — Davante Adams believes he’s found the right shoes. Now the Green Bay Packers wide receiver is hoping he’ll actually get to wear them on Sunday night.
Adams, who test-drove various cleats over the past two days in hopes of finding a pair that would best accommodate his still-healing turf toe injury, said Thursday that he found a pair from 2017 that felt best (the Nike Vapor Untouchable) but that he still doesn’t know if he’ll face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium despite the progress the toe has made. Adams hasn’t played since he injured the toe during the fourth quarter of the Packers’ Sept. 26 loss to Philadelphia.
“I’m not playing with you guys or with any other team,” Adams said. “I’m trying every day to get back to where I was and I’m just not quite there yet. I’ve made a lot of progress. I got a lot of different things I couldn’t do at this point last week, so as it continues to heal, we’ll have more time, feeling better and better.”
Like coach Matt LaFleur said a day earlier, Adams said he expects to be a game-time decision — although his response did seem to suggest that he’s still another week away.
“Every week, it’s going to get better. It’s going to be a game-time decision this week. After that, I’ll be feeling more confident next week and I’ll get closer and closer (to playing),” he said. “I just genuinely don’t know. I’ve got to feel it out and see.
“Sometimes, it takes to game day. Last week, it was a little more toward the end of the week I could tell where we’re at. Now, I know it’s going to come up to that time where I’ll be like, ‘Hey, let’s rock.’ Or, ‘We’re going to shut it down.’ So, we’ll see.”
Adams said the issue remains pushing off on his foot, and that while he’s made strides there, he’s still “a little limited right now. But for the most part, I can do a lot of different footwork stuff. It's just the full-speed routes right now that are a little tougher for me.”
That would seem to be something Adams, who had 25 receptions for 378 yards at the time of his injury, would need to be able to do. So far this week, Adams has gone through pre-practice stretching with his teammates before moving inside the Don Hutson Center with the team’s athletic training and medical staffs to test his toe and do footwork drills. After saying last week that he felt “a million times better,” Adams said he was “two million” times better Thursday.
“I know the difference now how it feels versus when it first happened, where, if I go to take a step and walk, it’s not going to hurt. But if I push off, I know that it may do some real damage,” Adams said. “It’s something you gauge by going out and running. You obviously scan it and look at it and make sure stuff is healed the right way but, for the most part, it’s just getting out there, moving around. Your body talks to you. You know when something’s not feeling how it normally does.”
Savage ready?
Rookie safety Darnell Savage was listed as limited on the practice report Thursday, but the rookie safety struck an encouraging note about how much his injured left ankle has improved and appears on course to play against the Chiefs — although he stopped short of saying he has been cleared.
“Obviously, I expect to play, want to play, but some things are just out of your control,” Savage said. “I’m going to just keep rehabbing day in and day out and just taking everything one day at a time.”
Getting Savage, who hasn’t played since suffering his injury Oct. 6 at Dallas, would be crucial for a defense that desperately needs his speed against the Chiefs, a team that puts “a lot of speed on that field,” LaFleur said.
“It helps (if Savage returns). I mean, we’ve missed him,” defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said. “Hopefully the rest of the week goes well and we’ll have him out there. That remains to be seen, though. But it’ll be a boost. I know he’s itching to get back, but it’s something you have to make sure he’s cleared, good to go. When the other side has the explosive athletes they have, of course you want to have all yours out there as well.”
Extra points
Center Corey Linsley did not practice during Thursday’s in-pads practice and was added to the injury report. Linsley missed some practice time during training camp with back soreness, too. If he can’t play in Kansas City, that’ll be an issue because of how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get when the opposing offense is on the field. If Linsley’s back sidelines him, veteran Lucas Patrick would start in his place. … Speaking of crowd noise, LaFleur said he ratcheted up the crowd noise at practice Thursday to try to simulate the Arrowhead crowd. “Certainly, from an offensive perspective, we know what type of environment we’re going into. It’s going to be loud, so we cranked the crowd noise,” LaFleur said. … LaFleur called the team’s struggling return game “a big concern,” but special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga said Green Bay will stick with Darrius Shepherd as the kickoff and punt returner.