Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard hoping to go against Bears

GREEN BAY — Allen Lazard wasn’t willing to put a percentage on the likelihood of him playing in Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field.

But after taking some 11-on-11 team snaps during Wednesday’s practice, the Green Bay Packers nominal No. 1 wide receiver does not want to spend another game as a spectator.

Lazard, who missed last Sunday’s 23-7 loss at Minnesota with an ankle injury stemming from getting stepped on during a late-August practice, said he will “probably” be a game-time decision.

“I’m always optimistic, always trying to bring a positive vibe and good energy,” Lazard said.

Lazard also said he’s not putting any additional pressure on himself having inherited the No. 1 receiver job from ex-teammate and friend Davante Adams, whom the Packers traded to the Las Vegas Raiders on March 17. While Lazard was stuck on the U.S. Bank Stadium visitors’ sideline in street clothes, Adams caught 10 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown for his new team.

“I’m going to go into this game the same way I have the past few years,” Lazard said. “Obviously a first game itself is a little bit more — emotions and higher energy and everything, just because I haven’t played in a preseason game and all that good stuff.

“But I know what needs to take place when I step on that field at Lambeau. It’ll just be about getting my mental (approach) right and going out there and executing. I just plan on going out there, playing to the best of my ability and doing what I can to help the team win.”

The Packers listed Lazard as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, but it did mark his first practice work since the injury, which occurred shortly before the team’s Aug. 25 preseason finale at Kansas City.

“It wasn’t a good feeling, physically or mentally, given the situation,” Lazard said of getting hurt just as he was set to debut as the team’s top wideout. “(But) I always try to stay optimistic and positive in any situation, even if it is negative in the moment.”

Not a fan?

At one point during his weekly Q&A session with reporters, quarterback Aaron Rodgers reminded the assembled crowd about what it means when he’s not paying much attention to a young would-be pass catcher.

“As I’ve said in camp, if I’m not talking to you, you might be pretty far out on a limb and need to start reeling in a little bit,” Rodgers said.

A few questions later, he was asked about second-year wide receiver/returner Amari Rodgers, who didn’t play a single offensive snap in Sunday’s loss. And the brevity with which Aaron Rodgers answered the question did not give the impression that his opinion of Amari Rodgers is particularly positive.

“Yeah, he’s returning (kicks) for us now,” he replied when asked what role Amari Rodgers might have on offense. Then, after an awkward pause, he added simply, “That’s all I got on it.”

Extra points

Like Lazard, left tackle David Bakhtiari and right tackle Elgton Jenkins were listed as limited participants in practice, and coach Matt LaFleur once again avoided tipping his hand as to whether either of them will play this week as they work their way back from their torn ACLs. … Rookie inside linebacker Quay Walker and dime cornerback Keisean Nixon, both of whom left last Sunday’s game with shoulder injuries, were full participants in practice, as was right guard Jake Hanson (shoulder). … Left guard Jon Runyan, who left the Vikings game with a concussion, remains in the protocol and did not practice Wednesday — the only player on the roster not to practice at least on a limited basis. Rookie Zach Tom took over for Runyan against the Vikings and could start if Runyan doesn’t clear the protocol in time to play against the Bears. “Still got a lot of things I need to work on, but I feel like I did some good things. But I also did some bad things,” Tom said. “You just have to make improvements from game to game.”