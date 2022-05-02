Packers weighed potential special teams contributions in draft decisions

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have talked about improving their special teams for what feels like forever. It’s a vow that different head coaches, different general managers, different coordinators have all made over the past two decades.

There’s no reason to think they weren’t sincere in their intentions, either. Even last year, in fact, general manager Brian Gutekunst and special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton spoke of how the bottom half of the draft had been filled with players who could improve that third of the football operation.

That didn’t happen, of course. The Packers’ special teams units were abysmal for most of the season — even the place-kicking operation, where veteran Mason Crosby had been nearly automatic for the previous two years — and after finishing dead last in the 32-team NFL in longtime pro football columnist Rick Gosselin’s annual rankings, the special teams played a colossal role in the team’s playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, getting a field goal blocked, having a punt blocked for the 49ers’ only touchdown and having just 10 men on the field for San Francisco’s game-winning field goal as time expired.

So, it would be understandable if Packers fans took a talk-is-cheap approach after another draft has come and gone with Gutekunst again saying that potential special teams contributions factored into some of his Day 3 selections.

Only this time, there’s been evidence of the commitment the Packers have made to get better — starting with, but not ending with, head coach Matt LaFleur’s aggressive hiring of ex-Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia as coordinator.

In addition to hiring Bisaccia, Gutekunst has taken his input on personnel decisions during free agency (signing cornerback Keisean Nixon to bolster the coverage units and punter Pat O’Donnnell to upgrade both the punting and holding, and Gutekunst openly admitted after the three-day draft that Bisaccia was heavily involved in some of his Day 3 selections — including fourth-round wide receiver Romeo Doubs, fifth-round edge rusher Kingsley “J.J.” Enagbare and seventh-round safety Tariq Carpenter.

“A bunch, obviously through the whole offseason, not just the draft,” Gutekunst replied when asked how much he’s listened to Bisaccia when it comes to special teams personnel. Asked specifically about the draft picks, Gutekunst replied, “Carpenter was one … ‘J.J.’ was certainly a guy that was on his list … and Doubs as well.

“Like I’ve said, we’ve got to change that (special teams history). We’ve got to get better there. So I think we’re open to a lot of different things that maybe we wouldn’t have done in the past.”

To be fair, Gutekunst was thinking about special teams during the 2021 draft, too, which is why he took Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers in the third round (because of his return potential) and picked Appalachian State cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles in the fifth round and Boston College linebacker Isaiah McDuffie in the sixth round.

In this year’s class, Carpenter is the one player who screams special teams selection. At 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds with a 4.47-second 40-yard dash, Carpenter has the size and the speed to be a difference-maker on coverage and return units. While he might not have a clear-cut position on defense — Is he an undersized linebacker? Is he an oversized safety? — he has all the tools to be a field-tilter on special teams.

In fact, in college at Georgia Tech, Carpenter wasn’t just a four-year starter on defense as a box safety, he played on all four core special teams units: Punt return, punt coverage, kickoff return and kickoff coverage.

“I played on every single unit. I never got off the field,” Carpenter said during a Q&A session with reporters after he was picked. “I’m going to go in there, do anything I can.

“I know the main thing for me coming in is going to be special teams. That’s where my head is at first, just help where I’m needed and just be a sponge while I’m there. And just give it all I’ve got.”

While LaFleur said he’s taking a wait-and-see approach with how much the rookie class will boost special teams — “We have hopes for these guys, but they’re going to have to get here and prove it,” he said — LaFleur has no doubt about Bisaccia’s ability to get the most out of his players, whether they’re rookies or veterans.

“Rich has a clear-cut philosophy on how he wants to use guys. And certainly he’s the best in the business in my eyes,” LaFleur said. “He definitely brings a passion, an intensity and a clear vision of what he wants and what he expects out of each guy.

“I know he’s going to love them tough and demand a lot. And I think these guys are going to learn a lot about him, just how much he cares not only about what we put out there, but how much he cares about them as people as well.”

Packers add 14 undrafted free agents

The team announced its undrafted rookie free agent class, which consists of 14 players, including former University of Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis. The 14 additions put the team's roster at 89 players, one under the NFL offseason limit.

In addition to Davis, the Packers also signed Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor, Florida Atlantic linebacker Caliph Brice, Penn State linebacker Ellis Brooks, Missouri defensive lineman Akial Byers, Iowa running back Tyler Goodson, Texas A&M offensive tackle Jahmir Johnson, Indiana offensive tackle Caleb Jones, Louisiana linebacker Chauncey Manac, Oregon offensive lineman George Moore, Utah defensive lineman Hauati Pututau, Central Florida center Cole Schneider, Oklahoma State safety Tre Sterling and Baylor cornerback Raleigh Texada.

Goodson (1,151 yards) and Baylor (1,337 yards) each had productive final college seasons and could compete for a spot behind top running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. The four undrafted offensive linemen will have to compete not only with the three linemen Gutekunst drafted but also a host of recent draft picks.