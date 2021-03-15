Packers watch All-Pro center Corey Linsley depart for five-year, $62.5 million deal with Chargers

Linsley, his wife Anna and the couple’s 2-year-old son, Seamus, had prepared themselves for leaving Green Bay throughout the season, even as they continued to be heavily involved in the community and local charities. Linsley’s extensive work with CASA of Brown County led to him being the Packers’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2020.

“I’ve had a wonderful experience, and if it continues, that’s awesome. If it doesn’t, that’s the nature of the game,” Linsley said in November of his uncertain future. “There’s 31 other teams out there, so hopefully it’ll happen here or happen somewhere else.”

Meanwhile, though he had yet to sign with another team, No. 2 running back Jamaal Williams acknowledged the obvious and bid farewell to Packers fans on Monday, one day after the team agreed to terms on a four-year, $48 million deal with starting halfback Aaron Jones before Jones could hit the open market.