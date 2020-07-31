Packers waive offensive lineman Cole Madison

Taylor, an undrafted free agent from Memphis, Taylor, underwent Lisfranc foot surgery after the Tigers’ first game last season. The Houston Chronicle reported that a second surgery was required and performed by Dr. Robert Anderson, a member of the Packers medical staff and one of the leading experts in foot and ankle injuries, after the annual NFL scouting combine in February, and with COVID-19 preventing players from visiting NFL teams, the surgery likely cost Taylor any chance of being drafted.

Nijman finished last season on injured reserve after suffering an elbow injury in December, shortly after being called up from the practice squad. Bolton was off to a strong start in training camp last summer before suffering an ACL tear and spending the year on injured reserve.

Stepaniak, Taylor, Nijman and Bolton all count against the roster, which stands at 86 following Friday’s transactions.

Madison became the third player from general manager Brian Gutekunst’s inaugural draft class of 2018 to be let go. The Packers had previously parted ways with fourth-round pick J’Mon Moore, a wide receiver from Missouri who was a huge disappointment, and seventh-round pick Kendall Donnerson, an outside linebacker from Southeast Missouri State.