Packers’ view of healthy Robert Tonyan’s role? ‘As big a part of this as anybody in our offense’

GREEN BAY — First, it’s important to understand something about old offensive linemen and line coaches in general, and Adam Stenavich in particular: Hyperbole is rarely part of their conversational playbook.

They’re usually the not-too-high, not-too-low guys on the roster and the coaching staff, tempering their enthusiasm or their frustration with level-headedness.

That’s especially true with Stenavich, the Green Bay Packers' first-year offensive coordinator. Smart and measured in his assessments, he’s doled out plenty of praise during his three-plus years on coach Matt LaFleur’s staff, but it’s always been a little understated — even for his best linemen in years past.

And so, when Stenavich said what he did Thursday evening about tight end Robert Tonyan, who is set on Sunday at Minnesota to play his first game since tearing the ACL in his left knee at Arizona last Oct. 28, well, it meant a little extra because of who was saying it — and the injury from which Tonyan has come back.

“I think he’s going to be as big a part of this as anybody in our offense, as far as the passing game’s concerned,” Stenavich said. “He’s a threat.”

And on an offense in dire need of reliable, trustworthy pass-catching options for quarterback Aaron Rodgers — with Davante Adams now starring for the Las Vegas Raiders and Rodgers still unsure about his talented-but-inexperienced wide receiver group — Tonyan returning to his breakout 2020 form would be a game-changer.

That year, he caught 52 passes (on just 59 targets) for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns — tied with Kansas City Chiefs perennial All-Pro Travis Kelce for the most TDs at his position that season.

And Tonyan put up those numbers while Adams was getting 149 targets and catching 115 passes (and a league-leading 18 touchdowns).

That production was supposed to set Tonyan up for another big year last year — and a big payday to boot — but a slow statistical start (15 receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns on 25 targets in the first seven games) was followed by the knee injury against the Cardinals just when he was getting reengaged in the passing game.

He was hurt at the end of a 33-yard catch-and-run — his longest play of the season — late in the third quarter, and at the time of his injury, Tonyan had caught seven passes for 112 yards and a TD over the previous seven quarters.

Now, after spending the first half of training camp on the physically unable to perform list, he’s ready to make up for lost time — starting with the opener against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“The sky’s the limit. I mean, I know what I have inside me and the work I’ve put in,” Tonyan said after practice Thursday. “And I know the way I view myself — as well as the guys in this locker room.

“That’s really all I need to go out there and be who I want to be and reach the potential that’s out there in front of me. I’m just pumped to go out there and show it.”

For all the focus there was this summer on rookie wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson — as well as veteran newcomer Sammy Watkins — going through the challenging process of earning Rodgers’ trust, Tonyan has had it for a while.

Which might explain why Rodgers was almost as over-the-moon about Tonyan’s impending return as Stenavich this week.

“He looks great,” Rodgers exclaimed. “He's really gifted. He has great hands. He's a really intuitive route-runner. He's got great instincts. He's made a couple plays in practice that, they're just different than what we've had from those other guys in his absence.

“And it's no disrespect to those guys. It's just that the level that he's capable of playing at is at that Pro-Bowl caliber level. So we’ve got to get him feeling healthy and playing like he was playing a couple years ago — and get him going early.”

LaFleur, meanwhile, pointed to the importance of the Rodgers-Tonyan connection — especially with nominal No. 1 wide receiver Allen Lazard, another player Rodgers trusts, perhaps out for Sunday because of an ankle injury — as being extremely vital.

“The familiarity, not only with our offensive scheme, but with Aaron and just the rapport that they have out on the field I think is big time,” LaFleur said. “He definitely trusts (Tonyan), so he’s going to maybe fit it into some tighter windows knowing that Bobby’s going to make the play.

“It’s just the unknown of responding to an injury.”

Tonyan wouldn’t say how many snaps he thinks he’ll be able to handle on Sunday — “I’m just feeling better every day, just pushing myself and trying to get more game-like reps to see where I’m at,” he said — and he did a much better job of downplaying expectations than his offensive coordinator did.

“He does a great job,” Stenavich said, finishing his thought. “He’s a really good route-runner, got great hands, and really understands the nuances to getting open versus certain coverages. I’m excited for him.”

Then, Stenavich couldn’t help himself. He knew he’d been too effusive.

“We’ll see how it goes,” he said, smiling. “But I think he’s going to have a good year.”