Packers unanimous No. 1 in AP Pro32 poll after Chiefs loss

NEW YORK — New year, same old Green Bay Packers.
The Packers dominated the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night to clinch the top seed in the NFC and home-field advantage throughout the conference playoffs.
With the best record in the NFL heading into the last week of the regular season, the Packers kept the top spot in the latest AP Pro32 poll.
The Packers earned all 12 first-place votes for 384 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.
"For the second straight year, the NFC's road to Super Bowl 56 goes through Green Bay," Newsday's Bob Glauber said.
"Now we see if the Packers can take advantage of the No. 1 seed after Aaron Rodgers got them this far with what will almost certainly be a second straight MVP. A brilliant quarterback keeps getting better."
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved up two spots to No. 2.
The Los Angeles Rams climbed two spots to No. 3. The Rams, who have won five in a row, can clinch the NFC West on Sunday with a victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
The AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs fell two spots to No. 4 after a last-second loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, who clinched their first AFC North title since the 2015 season with a 34-31 victory. The Bengals moved up two spots to No. 7.
Despite having the AFC's top seed at the moment, the Tennessee Titans are at No. 5 in the poll. The Titans inched up a spot after routing Miami and can wrap up home field with a win at Houston on Sunday.
The Arizona Cardinals rocketed five places to No. 6 after topping the Dallas Cowboys. The Cardinals can clinch their division with a win over Seattle and a Rams loss on Sunday. The Cowboys fell five spots to No. 8 and will finish the regular season at the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night.
The Buffalo Bills fell two spots to No. 9 after topping the Atlanta Falcons. The Bills can clinch the AFC East with a win on Sunday against the New York Jets.
And the New England Patriots remained at 10. The Patriots need to beat the Dolphins and have the Bills lose to take the division.
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 3, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
W
L
T
Pts
Prv
1. Green Bay Packers (12)
13
3
0
384
1
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12
4
0
364
4
3. Los Angeles Rams
12
4
0
353
5
4. Kansas City Chiefs
11
5
0
347
2
5. Tennessee Titans
11
5
0
343
6
6. Arizona Cardinals
11
5
0
313
11
7. Cincinnati Bengals
10
6
0
312
9
8. Dallas Cowboys
11
5
0
302
3
9. Buffalo Bills
10
6
0
300
7
10. New England Patriots
10
6
0
280
10
11. Indianapolis Colts
9
7
0
254
8
12. San Francisco 49ers
9
7
0
239
13
13. Philadelphia Eagles
9
7
0
237
14
14. Los Angeles Chargers
9
7
0
233
15
15. Las Vegas Raiders
9
7
0
230
17
16. Pittsburgh Steelers
8
7
1
191
19
17. Baltimore Ravens
8
8
0
189
15
18. Miami Dolphins
8
8
0
181
12
19. New Orleans Saints
8
8
0
177
21
20. Minnesota Vikings
7
9
0
147
19
20. Cleveland Browns
7
9
0
147
18
22. Atlanta Falcons
7
9
0
137
23
23. Denver Broncos
7
9
0
117
22
24. Washington Football Team
6
10
0
106
24
25. Seattle Seahawks
6
10
0
96
26
26. Chicago Bears
6
10
0
93
25
27. Carolina Panthers
5
11
0
72
27
28. Houston Texans
4
12
0
55
28
29. New York Jets
4
12
0
54
29
30. New York Giants
4
12
0
38
30
31. Detroit Lions
2
13
1
32
31
32. Jacksonville Jaguars
2
14
0
13
32
VOTING PANEL
Charles Davis , CBS Sports
Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
