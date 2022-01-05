 Skip to main content
Packers unanimous No. 1 in AP Pro32 poll after Chiefs loss
NEW YORK — New year, same old Green Bay Packers.

The Packers dominated the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night to clinch the top seed in the NFC and home-field advantage throughout the conference playoffs.

Check out some of the top performances from the Green Bay Packers' 37-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, Jan. 2, 2022, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

With the best record in the NFL heading into the last week of the regular season, the Packers kept the top spot in the latest AP Pro32 poll.

The Packers earned all 12 first-place votes for 384 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

"For the second straight year, the NFC's road to Super Bowl 56 goes through Green Bay," Newsday's Bob Glauber said.

"Now we see if the Packers can take advantage of the No. 1 seed after Aaron Rodgers got them this far with what will almost certainly be a second straight MVP. A brilliant quarterback keeps getting better."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved up two spots to No. 2.

The Los Angeles Rams climbed two spots to No. 3. The Rams, who have won five in a row, can clinch the NFC West on Sunday with a victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

The AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs fell two spots to No. 4 after a last-second loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, who clinched their first AFC North title since the 2015 season with a 34-31 victory. The Bengals moved up two spots to No. 7.

Despite having the AFC's top seed at the moment, the Tennessee Titans are at No. 5 in the poll. The Titans inched up a spot after routing Miami and can wrap up home field with a win at Houston on Sunday.

The Arizona Cardinals rocketed five places to No. 6 after topping the Dallas Cowboys. The Cardinals can clinch their division with a win over Seattle and a Rams loss on Sunday. The Cowboys fell five spots to No. 8 and will finish the regular season at the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night.

The Buffalo Bills fell two spots to No. 9 after topping the Atlanta Falcons. The Bills can clinch the AFC East with a win on Sunday against the New York Jets.

And the New England Patriots remained at 10. The Patriots need to beat the Dolphins and have the Bills lose to take the division.

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 3, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

 

W

L

T

Pts

Prv

1. Green Bay Packers (12)

13

3

0

384

1

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

12

4

0

364

4

3. Los Angeles Rams

12

4

0

353

5

4. Kansas City Chiefs

11

5

0

347

2

5. Tennessee Titans

11

5

0

343

6

6. Arizona Cardinals

11

5

0

313

11

7. Cincinnati Bengals

10

6

0

312

9

8. Dallas Cowboys

11

5

0

302

3

9. Buffalo Bills

10

6

0

300

7

10. New England Patriots

10

6

0

280

10

11. Indianapolis Colts

9

7

0

254

8

12. San Francisco 49ers

9

7

0

239

13

13. Philadelphia Eagles

9

7

0

237

14

14. Los Angeles Chargers

9

7

0

233

15

15. Las Vegas Raiders

9

7

0

230

17

16. Pittsburgh Steelers

8

7

1

191

19

17. Baltimore Ravens

8

8

0

189

15

18. Miami Dolphins

8

8

0

181

12

19. New Orleans Saints

8

8

0

177

21

20. Minnesota Vikings

7

9

0

147

19

20. Cleveland Browns

7

9

0

147

18

22. Atlanta Falcons

7

9

0

137

23

23. Denver Broncos

7

9

0

117

22

24. Washington Football Team

6

10

0

106

24

25. Seattle Seahawks

6

10

0

96

26

26. Chicago Bears

6

10

0

93

25

27. Carolina Panthers

5

11

0

72

27

28. Houston Texans

4

12

0

55

28

29. New York Jets

4

12

0

54

29

30. New York Giants

4

12

0

38

30

31. Detroit Lions

2

13

1

32

31

32. Jacksonville Jaguars

2

14

0

13

32

VOTING PANEL

Charles Davis , CBS Sports

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

