Green Bay’s Ty Montgomery “threw a fit” when he was taken out of the game on the drive prior to his fumble of the kickoff return after ignoring an order to take a knee, Michael Silver of NFL.com reported.

The fumble that was recovered by the Rams denied Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense a chance for a comeback win in a 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Silver reported that Rodgers had a very conspicuous display of anger after the play.

"Aaron was hot," Silver said one Packers coach told him. "And he had a right to be. He yelled, 'Take a f------ knee!' He was very, very mad."

Silver reported that more than a half-dozen Packers players and coaches told him Montgomery had thrown a tantrum on Green Bay's previous offensive series, becoming noticeably enraged on the sideline after being removed from the game. And at least one player believed there was carryover from that incident to Montgomery's decision to disregard his coaches' instruction and return the kickoff that he caught two yards deep in the end zone.

"They took him out (the previous drive) for a play and he slammed his helmet and threw a fit," Silver reported the Packers player told him. "Then (before the kickoff) they told him to take a knee, and he ran it out anyway. You know what that was? That was him saying, 'I'm gonna do me.' It's a f------ joke.

"I mean, what the f--- are you doing? We've got Aaron Rodgers, the best I've ever seen, and you're gonna take that risk? I mean, it's '12'! All you gotta do is give him the ball, and you know what's gonna happen."

For more details, Silver’s story is here.