The 2019 Green Bay Packers training camp will begin July 25, one day after the team's annual shareholders meeting.
The team announced the preseason schedule Tuesday. It includes 15 open practice sessions at Ray Nitschke Field.
Packers Family Night, a practice inside Lambeau Field, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 2.
The Packers open the preseason schedule against Houston on Aug. 8 at Lambeau Field. The teams will have two joint practices on Aug. 5 and 6.
They also play at Baltimore on Aug. 15, against Oakland in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Aug. 22 and at home against Kansas City on Aug. 29.
The final practice that is open to the public is on Aug. 19.
Practices are scheduled to start at 10:15 a.m. In case of inclement weather, they will be moved inside the Don Hutson Center and closed to the public.
The shareholders meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. on July 24, the same day that veteran players are due to report. Rookies arrive on July 22.
The dates of open practices are:
Thursday, July 25
Friday, July 26
Saturday, July 27
Sunday, July 28
Tuesday, July 30
Wednesday, July 31
Thursday, Aug. 1
Sunday, Aug. 4
Monday, Aug. 5 (with Houston Texans, time TBA)
Tuesday, Aug. 6 (with Houston Texans, time TBA)
Saturday, Aug. 10
Sunday, Aug. 11
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Sunday, Aug. 18
Monday, Aug. 19