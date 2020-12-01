Packers trade target Will Fuller of Texans says he's been suspended 6 games for PEDs

HOUSTON — The Green Bay Packers dodged disaster when they were unable to complete a trade for Houston Texans receiver Will Fuller.
Fuller on Monday said he's been suspended for six games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
That means the high draft pick Green Bay would have given Houston to get Fuller would have gotten them at most four games.
Sports Illustrated reported earlier this month that the teams could not agree on draft-pick compensation and that the Packers wanted the Texans to absorb some of what remains on Fuller’s $10.16 million base salary for this season.
Fuller announced the suspension on Instagram on Monday, saying that the suspension was from a medication he was prescribed that he believed to be permitted, but that was banned under the league's policy.
"I want to sincerely apologize to the Texans organization and all of my fans for this mistake," he wrote on Instagram. "I am looking forward to putting this all behind me and returning better than ever in 2021."
The suspension is a big blow for a team on which he had become the No. 1 receiver in the wake of the offseason trade of DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona. Fuller ranks 10th in the NFL with 879 yards receiving and eight touchdowns this season, which are both career highs.
Fuller, who was a first-round pick in 2016, has had five 100-yard receiving games this season, capped by a season-high 171-yard, two touchdown performance in Houston's win over Detroit on Thanksgiving.
Fuller has started each game for the Texans this season after struggling with injuries for the past three years. He will be a free agent after this season.
