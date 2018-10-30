GREEN BAY — Earlier this month, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix predicted he wouldn’t be back with the Green Bay Packers in 2019. Earlier this week, Ty Montgomery wondered aloud about his role on the team.

Now, they’re both gone.

On Tuesday, the Packers dealt both players shortly before the NFL’s annual trade deadline, with Clinton-Dix being sent to the Washington Redskins for a 2019 fourth-round pick and Montgomery being shipped to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2020 seventh-round draft choice.

Whether the Packers are better off this season without them remains to be seen, but at 3-3-1 and in the midst of a challenging portion of their schedule, general manager Brian Gutekunst clearly felt the value of future draft picks — despite less-than-stellar depth at those positions — made the deals worthwhile, especially with both players headed toward unrestricted free agency next spring.

Still, in the short term, dealing two contributors — including one starter, Clinton-Dix, who went to the Pro Bowl in 2016 and had played all 459 of the Packers’ defensive snaps this season — from a team that may have to scratch and claw its way into the postseason begs questions about what the Packers expect to achieve this season.

Removing Montgomery from the locker room could prove to be addition by subtraction, in the wake not only of his colossal special teams gaffe in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams but after an anonymous teammate criticized him to NFL.com and Montgomery bemoaned the fallout from that story on Monday.

The Packers still have Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams at running back but no clear-cut replacement at kick returner, and before playing only six offensive snaps against the Rams, Montgomery had been part of coach Mike McCarthy’s three-man rotation at halfback. Through seven games, Williams had played 215 snaps on offense, Montgomery 150 and Jones, who missed the first two games because of an NFL suspension, 119.

With 2:05 left in Sunday’s 29-27 loss to the Rams, Montgomery defied coaches’ orders to take a touchback and instead brought a kickoff out of the end zone and wound up fumbling, depriving quarterback Aaron Rodgers of a chance to lead a 2-minute drill to take the lead against the unbeaten Rams.

The fact the Packers rid themselves of Montgomery for next to nothing shows Gutekunst clearly felt the team needed to move on from the veteran. Montgomery, a 2015 third-round pick from Stanford who moved from wide receiver to running back midway through the 2016 season, carried 26 times for 105 yards and a touchdown this season and also caught 15 passes for 170 yards. Gutekunst is set to meet with reporters this morning.

After not talking with reporters after the game, Montgomery spoke on Monday and openly questioned where he fit on the team (“I don’t fully understand what my role is right now, what I’m supposed to be doing, how I’m supposed to help this team,” Montgomery said) and complained about the anonymous teammate that suggested to NFL.com that Montgomery had disobeyed coaches because he was upset about having been taken out of the game on the previous offensive possession and thrown a “fit” on the sideline.

“It's very frustrating that the perception in the media now is no one has my back. I'm insubordinate. I'm a cancer, whatever is out there,” Montgomery said. He then suggested that it was especially disrespectful for that unknown teammate to criticize him because – in Montgomery’s opinion — he had been very unselfish when he agreed to move from wide receiver to running back midway through the 2016 season when injuries struck.

“So it's very disappointing especially as a guy who's jeopardized the length of his career, the amount of money he can make in his career, in the middle of a season being asked to do multiple things all the time,” Montgomery said.

Without Montgomery, the Packers could soon activate wide receiver Trevor Davis from injured reserve, since they’re now without a clear-cut kickoff returner. Rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling could handle the job until Davis is eligible to play.

What the Packers will do at safety, meanwhile, is difficult to predict. Kentrell Brice has been alongside Clinton-Dix at safety for much of this season under new defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, who likes his safeties to be interchangeable. Jermaine Whitehead has played in the sub packages and took some snaps in Brice’s place alongside Clinton-Dix against the Rams.

The Packers could also start using 2017 second-round pick Josh Jones, who played 730 snaps as a rookie but has been relegated to only special teams for much of this season. Or they could use veteran cornerback Tramon Williams at safety, which he did while playing for Pettine with the Cleveland Browns in 2014. Williams lined up in the slot more often against the Rams than he had in the first six games and has a diverse enough skill set to play there if Pettine wants him to.

The 25-year-old Clinton-Dix had said Monday he was aware of media reports that he was on the trading block and had shrugged off the speculation, saying, “It is what it is. Business is business.”

Entering the Packers’ Sunday night game against the New England Patriots, Clinton-Dix was tied for second in the NFL in interceptions with three, was fourth on the Packers’ roster in tackles (36) and had also recorded a sack, forced one fumble and broken up four passes.

In Washington, Clinton-Dix will be paired with D.J. Swearinger, who leads the NFL in interceptions (four) and congratulated Clinton-Dix on an interception he made on the Redskins’ sideline during Washington’s Sept. 24 victory over the Packers at FedEx Field.

“Swearinger is a guy that I love. I love his game. I’m a big fan of him,” Clinton-Dix explained a few days after that game. “We’ve been conversing throughout the offseason, talking a lot, so we were very excited to play each other. To make a play on their sideline and for him to be right there, I was excited and he was excited, too. It was excitement for each other and we enjoyed that moment. That’s a moment I’ll never forget, to be honest with you.”

Clinton-Dix was playing this season on the fifth-year team option of $5.9 million after not getting a long-term extension. He stayed away from much of the team’s voluntary offseason program sessions but reported for the mandatory minicamp and training camp as expected.

Asked earlier this month about his future with the Packers, Clinton-Dix, the team’s first-round pick in 2014, had said, “Right now, I’m playing each and every game like it’s my last. I don’t think I’m going to be here next year,” Clinton-Dix said days after the Packers’ Week 5 loss at Detroit on Oct. 7. “That’s how I look at it. I just (have to) be honest with myself. You’ve got to play it game-by-game. Whether we’re losing by 60 points, you’ve got to go out there and perform. This is my biggest interview of my career. So I’ve got to perform, regardless of what the record says.”

By trading Montgomery and Clinton-Dix, the Packers now have only inside linebacker Jake Ryan, currently on IR, remaining from their 2015 draft class and only wide receiver Davante Adams and center Corey Linsley left from their 2014 class.

Ryan will be a free agent after the season, while Adams and Linsley signed multi-year extensions late last season. The Packers drafted a combined 17 players in those two drafts.