Packers trade ex-UW lineman Cole Van Lanen to Jaguars, release ex-UW wideout Danny Davis

GREEN BAY — Cole Van Lanen will continue his NFL dreams somewhere other than his hometown. And Danny Davis’ time with the Green Bay Packers is over, at least for now.

The two former University of Wisconsin standouts were part of four roster moves the Packers made to get below the NFL’s 80-man roster limit Tuesday afternoon.

A Bay Port High School alum and Green Bay native who was drafted in the sixth round by the Packers — the team he rooted for as a kid — last year, Van Lanen was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars for an undisclosed draft pick Tuesday, a source confirmed. ESPN.com first reported the trade, which the team had not announced as of Tuesday afternoon.

Van Lanen had been working with the No. 2 offensive line and had seen action at guard and tackle during training camp, but after working at right tackle with the No. 1 line throughout the offseason program, he wasn’t able to earn more starter reps in camp.

Without Van Lanen, the Packers’ No. 2 line during Tuesday’s practice was Caleb Jones at left tackle, Zach Tom at left guard, Michal Menet at center, Sean Rhyan at right guard and Rasheed Walker at right tackle.

“I mean, competition’s great. I think it makes us all better as players, and that’s what this game is,” Van Lanen said earlier in camp. “At the end of the day, all you can do is your best and everything else is out of your control. So that’s all I’m doing.”

In addition to trading Van Lanen, the Packers also released Davis, who had played well in the Aug. 12 preseason opener at San Francisco, catching two passes for 45 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown.

Davis suffered an ankle injury last week and had not practiced since, missing last Friday’s game against New Orleans. He could return as a member of the 16-player practice squad, which will be established after the final roster reduction next week.

The Packers also waived/injured safety Vernon Scott and placed running back Kylin Hill on the in-season physically unable to perform list, meaning the second-year running back will miss at least the first four games as he comes back from the torn ACL he suffered in an Oct. 28 win at Arizona as a rookie.

The decision to release Scott is interesting because he had started the first two preseason games and been the replacement for injured starter Darnell Savage (hamstring) in practice with the No.1 defense. He suffered a shoulder injury against New Orleans last Friday and he would revert to the Packers’ injured reserve list if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

No starters

In what should not be a surprise, coach Matt LaFleur wound up choosing not to play his veteran starters in Thursday night’s preseason finale in Kansas City. The coach had said he would discuss the idea with veterans like quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and ultimately, playing it safe was the right call, he decided.

“We’re not going to play ‘em,” LaFleur said. “It’s not necessarily everybody. Basically, everybody that’s been playing is going to continue to play.”

The only presumptive starters who’ve played in the first two preseason games were rookie inside linebacker Quay Walker and offensive linemen Josh Myers, Jake Hanson, Royce Newman and Jon Runyan.

Assuming right tackle Elgton Jenkins and left tackle David Bakhtiari get the green light to start the Sept. 11 opener at Minnesota, Runyan and Myers will start with them, along with whoever wins the right guard job.

Asked why he ultimately decided not to play his starters against the Chiefs, especially after the team’s debacle in last year’s season-opening loss, LaFleur replied: “Just the risk versus the reward, knowing it’s a long season, having 17 games. I think early on we get stressed with travel in the season, as well.

“I look at our team and I think we're at a much different place than we were a year ago, especially on the defensive side of the ball, with the continuity that we have there. And offensively, like I said, hopefully we’ll have learned from our past mistakes.”

Practice plans

The NFL’s decision to move the deadline for being down to the 53-man roster limit to next Tuesday — five days after the Packers play their final preseason game against the Chiefs — creates a slight scheduling challenge for coaches like LaFleur.

On the one hand, the players who’ll be on your team need the work and can’t just take a bunch of days off. On the other, the last thing you want is to have a player you’re intending to cut get hurt during practice and owe him an injury settlement.

LaFleur said the team will practice on Sunday and Monday before making cuts on Tuesday.

“It’s a little bit unique, I would say,” LaFleur said. “How do you practice the next couple of days knowing what’s in front of you? Because certainly we don’t want to just take off Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and then make the cuts on Tuesday. … We’re going to try and go out there and get a couple of good practices prior to the cuts.”

Extra points

After his struggles in the first two preseason games, tight end Tyler Davis had his best day of camp, catching a pair of touchdown passes. “Anytime you have a day like that, it’s definitely a beneficial thing to spring you forward,” Davis said. … Bakhtiari had a scheduled rest day and did not practice Tuesday. It was not because of any sort of setback with his knee, however. … New to the injury list were cornerback Rico Gafford (ankle) and tight end Sal Cannella (knee). … LaFleur expressed optimism veteran kicker Mason Crosby (knee) will be ready for the opener, despite still being on the camp PUP list. “We like where he’s at,” LaFleur said. “I don’t have a crystal ball, but he’s made good progress and I think he feels confident.” Crosby said he is “on track” for the opener as well. “I’m hitting all the marks,” Crosby said. … LaFleur said the backup outside linebacker competition is “a very tight battle, and hopefully over the next two days it helps clarify itself.” … LaFleur brought Packers legend Larry McCarren into the post-practice huddle to celebrate McCarren’s 50th training as either a player or broadcaster.