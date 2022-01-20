Packers top NFL playoff power rankings heading into the divisional round

At least the Bucs can hang their hat on their defense, which has been steadied by the return of veteran linebacker Lavonte David. A secondary led by star safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean is capable of shutting down some of the league's best passing attacks, while a defensive line led by Vita Vea, Shaq Barrett and athletic rookie Joe Tryon-Shoyinka can both stop the run and rush the passer effectively.

With more playoff wins than the rest of the league's postseason quarterbacks combined, Brady knows better than anyone how to grind out an ugly victory. Tampa Bay is going to need him to lead a few more to defend its Super Bowl title.

6. Los Angeles Rams

Thirteen seasons and 323 touchdown passes later, Matthew Stafford finally has a playoff victory. The veteran quarterback has been the source of much frustration for his head-scratching turnovers throughout his career, but he showed in Monday night's 34-11 win over the Cardinals that he can be patient. The former Lions star finished 13 for 17 for 202 yards and two touchdowns by simply taking what the defense gave him and not forcing throws into tight windows. That version of Stafford might be the difference for a Rams (13-5) team thinking Super Bowl or bust.