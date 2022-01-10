Packers to use last year’s bye-week approach again with mystery opponent up next

GREEN BAY — While their playoff run ended short of the Super Bowl last season, Matt LaFleur believes his Green Bay Packers’ approach to their playoff bye week was an effective one.
That’s why the Packers coach plans on following a similar blueprint both with his practice schedule and with his staff’s advance scouting work on potential NFC Divisional round opponents.
As the No. 1 seed, the Packers are assured of facing the lowest remaining seed after the three Wild Card weekend games are played. That means the No. 7-seeded Philadelphia Eagles (if they win at Tampa Bay); the No. 6-seeded San Francisco 49ers (if they win at Dallas); or the winner of the Monday night matchup between the No. 5-seeded Arizona Cardinals and the No. 4-seeded Los Angeles Rams.
The Packers have already beaten the 49ers (30-28 on Sept. 26), the Cardinals (24-21 on Oct. 28) and the Rams (36-28 on Nov. 28) this season, so the Eagles would be the unfamiliar opponent that would require additional scouting.
Last year, the only higher-seeded NFC team to win at home was second-seeded New Orleans, which beat the seventh-seeded Chicago Bears. Tom Brady’s fifth-seeded Buccaneers won at fourth-seeded Washington and the sixth-seeded Rams came to Green Bay after winning at third-seeded Seattle. The Packers beat the Rams 32-18 before losing to the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game.
The way the Wild Card round went last year is proof that it’s hard to get a jump on scouting potential opponents, because had chalk prevailed, the Packers would have gotten Washington.
“I would say we were pretty happy with how we did it a year ago,” LaFleur said Monday. “We were very efficient with our time with our players, with our coaching staff. We’re not going to cut any corners. We’re going to make sure we do a great job first and foremost with our self-scout and then probably take a glimpse at some of these teams that we are less familiar with.”
LaFleur gave players Monday and Tuesday off, other than the traditional light workout the day after a game, then will hold three light, expedient practices on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Those practices will be at least partially held outside after last week’s practices were inside the Don Hutson Center leading into an indoor game at Ford Field.
“I think it’s important that we utilize our time wisely, be efficient with it,” LaFleur said. “We’ll get our three good days of practice in. They’re not going to be long practices, but we’re going to get back outside. … We want to get our guys back acclimated to the different climate, (because) it’s going to be pretty cold, I suspect.”
More interviews?
Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is a man in demand, apparently.
Set to interview for the Jacksonville Jaguars head-coaching job later this week, Hackett has reportedly also gotten an interview request from the Denver Broncos, who are looking to replace Vic Fangio after firing him after three seasons on Sunday. Broncos general manager George Paton spent 14 years in the Minnesota Vikings’ personnel department before getting the Broncos job last January.
Asked if he expects Hackett to draw more interest — both the Vikings and the Chicago Bears are now in the market for a coach after cleaning house on Monday themselves — LaFleur predicted Hackett will indeed get more opportunities.
“I would anticipate more interest in Nathaniel, if teams are going to doing their homework,” LaFleur said. “I think he’s definitely deserving of at least being in the conversation with everybody and getting an opportunity to present what he’s all about to all these teams. I know if I was leading the search, he would be high on my list.”
LaFleur said he also thinks it’s possible that other staffers could also draw head-coaching interviews, too. Quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy and offensive line coach Adam Stenavich could be candidates.
“I would not be surprised to see some other guys get some looks, some opportunities,” LaFleur said. “That’s what happens when you win, and we’ve won a lot of games around here. And we’ve got good people here that come to work each and every day.”
Extra points
LaFleur said veteran center Lucas Patrick, who started at right guard in place of rookie Royce Newman with rookie center Josh Myers back in the lineup, figures to be one of the Packers’ five staring linemen when the playoffs begin. It’s just a matter of where. “The more depth you have, it gives you a lot of flexibility,” LaFleur said. “But I would certainly see Lucas being one of the five. He’s performed at a high level, done a great job and done everything we’ve asked him to do.” … With Myers and veteran left tackle David Bakhtiari having returned, the Packers released offensive lineman Ben Braden, restored returner David Moore off the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list and released wide receiver Chris Blair from the practice squad. Braden could return to the practice squad once he clears waivers.
LIVE: Head Coach Matt LaFleur meets with the media on Monday 🎥 https://t.co/07qncKfeX5— Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 10, 2022