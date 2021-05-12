Packers to sign quarterback Blake Bortles to 1-year contract

Benkert, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2018, has spent the past three seasons on the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad or injured reserve.

The Packers could sign one of them or another young quarterback after the rookie camp and carry four quarterbacks — including Rodgers — into the on-field work of the offseason program, which starts next week. Rodgers is not expected to attend the technically voluntary sessions leading up to the June 8 start of the mandatory minicamp.

“I’m certain that we will add another (QB) in that room,” LaFleur said after the draft. “You never want to go to camp or offseason program with less three quarterbacks. We’ll be busy in that department. Shoot, sometimes you carry four. That’s certainly something that I think Brian and I will be in communication about in terms of who we’re going to add to that room.”

In 73 career regular-season starts, Bortles, the third overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, has completed 59.3% of his passes for 17,649 yards with 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions (80.6 passer rating).