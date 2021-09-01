Packers to open against Saints in Jacksonville on Sept. 12

“Left behind are obviously apartments, condominiums, homes. Those are all physical things. Nonetheless, they're still home for so many people,” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “I think to some degree that going out and being able to practice today is going to be good for everyone, because from afar, there’s only so much you can do.”

After the break at the end of this week, part of the number of days off required by the CBA, the Saints are scheduled to resume practice next Monday.

Payton said that it would be unrealistic to believe that would be at their headquarters in Metairie, Louisiana, even though initial reports from people there indicated that the facility handled the storm overall pretty well.

"There’ll be important time for everyone to kind of assess where they’re at. And there’s a good chance when we start up (next) Monday ... that’s going to be somewhere other than Metairie,” he said.

The office of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has described damage to the area's power grid appeared “catastrophic,” and officials warned it could be weeks before power is fully restored.