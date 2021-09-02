Packers to open against Saints in Jacksonville on Sept. 12; general public ticket sales start Friday

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers may not have been consulted as to their preference for where their Sept. 12 regular-season opener against the New Orleans Saints would be relocated, but they’re not exactly complaining with the decision to move the game to Jacksonville, Florida.

For while they may have to deal with some unpleasant Florida heat, they won’t have to deal with the overwhelming crowd noise Saints fans can generate inside the Caesars Superdome in Louisiana.

The Saints, who have moved their daily operations to the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex in the wake of Hurricane Ida, chose the Jacksonville Jaguars’ home stadium of TIAA Bank Field after a scheduling conflict with an upcoming concert meant the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium wouldn’t be an option.

“I don't think we had a whole lot of say,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Wednesday morning. “Obviously they worked with us, but with this being a New Orleans home game, it wasn’t a lot of say from our view. (We’d) love to have it here, though. (That) would’ve been nice.”

The alternative isn’t the worst, though, and it means for the second straight year the Packers won’t have to deal with how loud the Superdome can be.