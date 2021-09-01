Packers to open against Saints in Jacksonville — not in New Orleans — on Sept. 12

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers may not have been consulted as to their preference for where their Sept. 12 regular-season opener against the New Orleans Saints would be relocated, but they’re not exactly complaining with the decision to move the game to Jacksonville, Florida.
For while they may have to deal with some unpleasant Florida heat, they won’t have to deal with the overwhelming crowd noise Saints fans can generate inside the Caesars Superdome in Louisiana.
The Saints, who have moved their daily operations to the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex in the wake of Hurricane Ida, chose the Jacksonville Jaguars’ home stadium of TIAA Bank Field after a scheduling conflict with an upcoming concert meant the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium wouldn’t be an option.
“I don't think we had a whole lot of say,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Wednesday morning. “Obviously they worked with us, but with this being a New Orleans home game, it wasn’t a lot of say from our view. (We’d) love to have it here, though. (That) would’ve been nice.”
The alternative isn’t the worst, though, and it means for the second straight year the Packers won’t have to deal with how loud the Superdome can be.
Last year, it was because the COVID-19 pandemic forced the NFL to play many of its early-season games in empty or near-empty stadiums, and the Packers’ first two road games were against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and at the Superdome against the Saints.
The Packers beat the Vikings 43-34 and the Saints 37-30 in front of empty seats. In those two games, quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 53 of 76 passes (69.7%) for 647 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions (126.4 passer rating) to jumpstart his third NFL MVP season.
While surely there will be Saints fans in attendance in Jacksonville, it won’t be anything close to the home-field advantage they have at the Superdome.
“There are some positives, that it probably won’t be quite as loud,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged. “But the negative is that it’s hard to simulate that kind of heat, so our guys are going to have to do a great job of hydrating and taking care of their bodies all week.”
According to the New Orleans Times-Picayune’s Jeff Duncan, the Saints did their homework in picking Jacksonville.
“We’re conscious of everything when it comes to preparing for an opponent,” Saints general manager Mickey Loomis told local reporters during a conference call Wednesday about the move. “There’s just so many variables. I don’t want to get into all of the variables. The main thing is to have a suitable place to play that both teams have access to.”
But citing three sources familiar with the Saints’ process, Duncan reported the Saints chose Jacksonville over two other Florida locations — Miami and Tampa Bay, whose stadiums are also available that day — because they wanted to find the least-desirable vacation destination for Packers fans given the fan base’s well-earned reputation for traveling well.
Not only is Jacksonville less of a garden spot than South Beach or Tampa Bay, but it’s harder to get to. The Saints went so far as to enlist one staffer to look up Green Bay flights on Expedia and compare the difference in costs and itineraries between Jacksonville, Miami and Tampa. Jacksonville wasn’t just the least appealing destination, it also was the most expensive and most challenging with flight options.
There were other considerations, such as keeping the game in the same Sunday 3:25 p.m. time slot to accommodate FOX Sports’ broadcast plans, and finding an NFL stadium, which the league now requires for relocated games because instant replay booths have to be wired to NFL headquarters in New York.
Of course, those logistics are secondary to the challenges New Orleans residents are dealing with, which LaFleur was quick to point out.
“Our thoughts are with everybody in New Orleans,” said LaFleur, who endured Hurricane Ike in 2008 in Houston while working as a Houston Texans assistant. “That’s a bad deal that they’re going through. We’ll adjust.”
