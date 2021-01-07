Packers to allow limited amount of season ticketholders, invited guests to divisional playoff game

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers got his wish. There will be a meaningful number of fans — more than just the 500 or so team staff members, front-line health care workers, first responders and their families — in the stands for the Green Bay Packers’ NFC divisional playoff game next weekend.

The team announced Thursday evening there will be approximately 6,000 tickets made available to season ticketholders who opted in during the summer before the COVID-19 pandemic led the team to play its eight regular-season home games without selling any tickets.

Frontline healthcare workers and first responders also will be invited again, the team said.

Seats will be arranged in socially distanced pods of two, four and six tickets throughout the stadium. Tickets will cost between $127 and $177, based on location, with prices set by the NFL. Tickets will go on sale online only through Ticketmaster next Tuesday, and tickets will not be able to be resold or transferred. Entry to the game will be via a mobile ticket scan on the purchaser’s mobile device. Suites and club seats will not be accessible for this game, as both areas utilize indoor spaces.

