Packers to allow limited amount of season ticketholders, invited guests to divisional playoff game
lambeau photo 1-7

A few fans watch during the first half of the Dec. 27 game between the Packers and Titans at Lambeau Field.

 MIKE ROEMER, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers got his wish. There will be a meaningful number of fans — more than just the 500 or so team staff members, front-line health care workers, first responders and their families — in the stands for the Green Bay Packers’ NFC divisional playoff game next weekend.

The team announced Thursday evening there will be approximately 6,000 tickets made available to season ticketholders who opted in during the summer before the COVID-19 pandemic led the team to play its eight regular-season home games without selling any tickets.

Frontline healthcare workers and first responders also will be invited again, the team said.

Seats will be arranged in socially distanced pods of two, four and six tickets throughout the stadium. Tickets will cost between $127 and $177, based on location, with prices set by the NFL. Tickets will go on sale online only through Ticketmaster next Tuesday, and tickets will not be able to be resold or transferred. Entry to the game will be via a mobile ticket scan on the purchaser’s mobile device. Suites and club seats will not be accessible for this game, as both areas utilize indoor spaces.

“Our players have enjoyed the energy provided by the limited fans we’ve had over the past four games. We’re looking forward to welcoming our season ticketholders to add to that atmosphere in the playoffs,” Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. “We’ve seen our COVID-19 protocols in action and are confident we can safely add additional fans.”

The Packers finished the regular season with a 13-3 record, good enough for the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed. They’ll face the lowest remaining seed after this weekend’s wild card weekend, with the Washington Football team, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams or the Chicago Bears as their next opponent. A victory in the divisional round would allow the Packers to host the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 24.

“I’ve really just tried to have a good perspective, an attitude of gratitude, and just to really enjoy every moment of this season,” said Rodgers, who is expected to win his third NFL MVP, said after last Sunday’s win over the Bears. “And that’s why although it might not have been the most fun — just because I miss the fans — it was maybe the most special regular season.”

