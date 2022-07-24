Packers think top-notch trio may be NFL’s top cornerback crew

GREEN BAY — If the Green Bay Packers’ defense is getting entirely too much hype in advance of training camp — and there’s no doubt that the national NFL pundits are high on second-year defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s guys — at least some of those highfalutin predictions are predicated on what the Packers have in the secondary.

With three starting-caliber cornerbacks in former All-Pro Jaire Alexander, 2021 first-round pick Eric Stokes and last year’s out-of-nowhere star Rasul Douglas, and a pair of experienced, steady safeties in Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage, that’s understandable.

“We’re trying to be the best secondary (in the league),” Douglas boasted. “We’ve got the best two safeties, the best three corners. We’re trying to put that all together.”

But for as good as the group looks on paper, it’s not as if there aren’t questions associated with them.

From Alexander coming back from a major shoulder injury that cost him most of the 2021 season, to the possibility that Douglas simply caught lightning in a bottle after a journeyman’s career to that point, to Stokes’ rookie performance perhaps being slightly overvalued, nothing is guaranteed at corner — not even with three guys who’ve clearly done enough good things to merit high expectations.

At safety, there’s no doubt Amos has been a leader on that side of ball and durable, having started all 54 games the Packers have played (including playoffs). But he enters his fourth season in Green Bay with eight interceptions and no fumble plays in that time, and Savage (eight interceptions, one fumble recovery in 51 total games) had half his interceptions during the 2020 season.

That said, if an already good defensive back group elevates its collective game, on a defense with talent at every level, the offseason hype may very well be warranted.

“Last year from a team standpoint, it was brutal. Devastating. We didn't hoist the Lombardi Trophy, so in our mind, it's a failure as a team,” Barry said. “But when you do look at the specifics of the way we played, we played good. But our goal is to play great, and our goal is to play great every single week.

“We’ve got a bunch of guys in that locker room that have that mindset, and we're chomping at the bit to get started.”

Alexander’s return, both to full health and to the roster with a new four-year, $84 million contract extension, should set the tone. A second-team All-Pro in 2020, he was well on his way to replicating that performance when he went low to tackle Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris on Oct. 3 and injured his shoulder.

While he returned for the team’s season-ending playoff loss to San Francisco, he scarcely played, logging just eight snaps.

For as well as Stokes and Douglas held down the secondary in his absence, Alexander is a field-tilting player who makes everyone else’s life easier by shutting down whoever he’s covering. There’s a reason his new deal made him the highest-paid cornerback in the league.

“You’ve got a young man who did a great job for us a couple years ago, and then got injured last year,” defensive backs coach Jerry Gray said. “I think (the contract) shows the organization cares about what he’s done and they expect him to do the same thing he did a couple years ago.”

Here’s a closer look at the defensive backs as the Packers prepare for training camp, which begins in earnest with the team’s first full-squad practice on Wednesday:

Depth chart

21 Eric Stokes: 6-foot, 194 pounds, 23-year-old, second-year cornerback from Georgia.

23 Jaire Alexander: 5-foot-10, 196 pounds, 25-year-old, fifth-year cornerback from Louisville.

31 Adrian Amos: 6-foot, 214 pounds, 29-year-old, eighth-year safety from Penn State.

26 Darnell Savage: 5-foot-11, 198 pounds, 24-year-old, fourth-year safety from Maryland.

29 Rasul Douglas: 6-foot-2, 209 pounds, 26-year-old, sixth-year safety from West Virginia.

22 Shemar Jean-Charles: 5-foot-10, 184 pounds, 24-year-old, second-year cornerback from Appalachian State.

48 Kabio Ento: 6-foot-1, 187 pounds, 26-year-old, second-year cornerback from Colorado.

25 Keisean Nixon: 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, 25-year-old, fourth-year cornerback from South Carolina.

37 Rico Gafford: 5-foot-10, 184 pounds, 26-year-old, second-year cornerback from Wyoming.

34 Raleigh Texada: 5-foot-10, 191 pounds, 24-year-old, rookie cornerback from Baylor.

43 Kiondre Thomas: 6-foot, 186 pounds, 24-year-old, first-year cornerback from Kansas State.

20 Shawn Davis: 5-foot-11, 202 pounds, 24-year-old, first-year safety from Florida.

24 Tariq Carpenter: 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, 23-year-old, rookie safety from Georgia Tech.

36 Vernon Scott: 6-foot-2, 202 pounds, 24-year-old, third-year safety from TCU.

38 Innis Gaines: 6-foot-1, 202 pounds, 23-year-old, first-year safety from TCU.

45 Tre Sterling: 6-foot, 205 pounds, 23-year-old, rookie safety from Oklahoma State.

Burning Question

Can Alexander regain his dominance?

The admission was startling, although it shouldn’t have been surprising given the straight-shooting Alexander’s track record for brutal honesty. For as well as the Packers defense played in the team’s playoff loss to the 49ers, the unit’s failure to tackle Deebo Samuel on third-and-7 during San Francisco’s game-winning field-goal drive was a decisive play.

And Alexander, leery to make the tackle after his injury, was in perfect position to bring Samuel down short of the first-down marker. Instead, he shied away — something the 2018 first-round pick rarely if ever done before the injury.

Now, he has to get back to being physical as well as being one of the NFL’s top cover corners.

“If it’s September, I make that tackle. For sure. But I had no intention of going into that game and tackling,” Alexander admitted in June. “I had every intention of covering a wide receiver and locking them up.

“In my mind, I wasn’t going to tackle anybody (in that game). And if you watch my coverage, I didn't need to tackle that night. But I just went into that game not ever expecting to tackle. The thought was to go in on passing downs to avoid stuff like that. And then it just so happened the run came my way and you saw the play. I wasn’t ready to tackle (Samuel).”

On the rise

Stokes

A year ago in training camp, Stokes was getting a baptism by friendly fire from the quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was about to embark on his fourth NFL MVP season, and wide receiver Davante Adams, who would break the franchise’s single-season records for catches and receiving yards. The hard lessons paid off, as Stokes played well after some early-season growing pains.

Now, the expectation is for a colossal Year 2 jump.

“I feel way more comfortable. It’s just some things that I’ve got to get used to,” Stokes said. “It’s getting (about) more comfortable, getting more familiar with everything and remembering everything from last year.”

Player to watch

Douglas.

As good as Douglas was last season — and was he ever good — on his way to a team-leading five interceptions (all of which came in crucial moments, with two that he returned for touchdowns), it’s hard to ignore the nomadic NFL existence he’d had before that.

When the Packers signed him off Arizona’s practice squad following Alexander’s injury, they became Douglas’ sixth team in a two-year span. Clearly the team believes Douglas wasn’t a one-year wonder, signing him to a three-year, $21 million deal in free agency after the Adams trade created extra salary-cap space.

“For sure. There’s a lot more,” Douglas replied when asked if he’s motivated to prove last season wasn’t an aberration. “Getting (back) here, I’m ready to put it together now and show.

“A contract means a contract, but at any time, if you’re not doing what you’re supposed to be doing, they can let you go. You just got to keep working.”

Key competition

Who will be the "Star" of the group?

Alexander is a bona fide star, but Gray was coy when asked about who might play the “Star” position in Barry’s scheme — the slot corner spot that is arguably the secondary’s most important spot.

The position requires not only coverage skills but a physicality and willingness to tackle, not to mention blitzing and short-area skills. While Alexander surely fits the bill, it’s worth wondering whether the Packers would rather just play him outside and let him take away half the field. During the defense’s brief 11-on-11 periods during the two-practice mandatory minicamp, Douglas manned the position, even though at 6-foot-2 he’s bigger than the prototype.

“You can’t have too many corners in this league, I’m telling you. These guys are really good on offense and you’ve got to be able to match those guys somehow, some way,” Gray said. “Trust me. I think it’ll be Jaire, I think it’ll be Stokes. I think it’ll be Rasul. It could be Savage. We’ve got a lot of good guys that can play in the slot. That’s the best part that we have here. We don’t have just one guy.

“There’s a lot of action at the (Star), and everybody wants to be in the action. They want to compete. I want guys that want to compete and go out and play.”

Numbers game

+13

Thanks to an offense that turned the ball over just 13 times, the Packers finished third in the NFL in turnover differential at plus-13 last season. That number got a boost from a big uptick in interceptions, as the Packers picked off 18 passes — tied for sixth-most in the NFL last season. That marked an increase of seven INTs over 2020, when Green Bay was tied for 18th in interceptions and had just 18 total takeaways (tied for 25th).