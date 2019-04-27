GREEN BAY — Ty Summers could have gone to Rice and played quarterback. Instead, he chose to change positions and go to TCU to play inside linebacker.

It worked out pretty well for the San Antonio native, whom the Packers took with their final pick of the 2019 NFL Draft Saturday.

“Shoot,” Summers said as he contemplated where he’d be today had he stayed at quarterback and not decommitted from Rice. “I will say that I would have had fun playing offense and scoring touchdowns. But ultimately, I would probably not be in the same position that I am now. So I was definitely blessed with the opportunity to come to TCU.”

After the Packers took him in the seventh round (No. 226) on Saturday evening, Summers will now have the opportunity to make their roster as an inside linebacker — a position where the team isn’t very deep — and special-teams contributor.

Packers fans take to Twitter to weigh in on Green Bay taking Rashan Gary at No. 12 Reporter Jason Wilde asked Packers fans on Twitter what they thought of Green Bay selecting Michigan edge rusher Rashan Gary with the No. 12 o…

The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Summers played 10 games with eight starts last season, playing at both linebacker and defensive end because the Horned Frogs were beset with injuries. He finished the season with four sacks and 48 tackles.

Earlier in his career, Summers underwent surgeries on each shoulder to repair labrum injuries but had no problems with his shoulders during his junior and senior years.

“It was good that I faced those earlier in my career because I was younger and I didn’t get discouraged because I had time left,” Summers said. “I was able to grow in my mental toughness and my faith as well, just trusting and knowing that God had a plan.”